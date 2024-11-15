Wind Breaker Chapter 162: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The three groups continued their celebration in the last chapter as Hiiragi and Kouta enjoyed the company of Kouta's teammates. Meanwhile, Tomiyama distributed par-cooked skewers to the others, much to Sakura's displeasure.

With Ummeiya joining the gathering and raising another toast in honor of Furin's victory, fans can look forward to Wind Breaker Chapter 162 to conclude the festive atmosphere. Don’t miss it as it releases, and keep reading to find out when it’s out, the expected plot and more details.

Wind Breaker Chapter 162: Release date and where to read

Wind Breaker Chapter 162 will be released on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the new chapter on Kodansha's K Manga platform, the official site for the English version of the series.

Currently, the service is available only in the United States, and fans can access Wind Breaker Chapter 162 through both the mobile app and the website. While free chapters are available, they are not up-to-date with the latest releases. Free chapters are updated weekly, with new content available every Monday.

Expected plot in Wind Breaker Chapter 162

Wind Breaker Chapter 162 will likely transition back to the characters’ everyday lives after the final celebratory toast. With festivities concluded, there may be a shift towards normalcy, which could bring minor disruptions or challenges as everyone settles back into their routines.

Additionally, the series has yet to enter its concluding arc, leaving room for potential developments. An unknown gang could emerge as a new threat in Wind Breaker Chapter 162, similar to Gravel’s introduction, shaking up the established alliances. This new gang may test Furin’s strength and unity, pushing the characters into fresh conflicts.

Wind Breaker Chapter 161 recap

Wind Breaker Chapter 161, titled The Fog Lifts, opens with Kouta scolding his teammates for eavesdropping on his conversation with Hiiragi. Inugami, one of the eavesdroppers, ignores Kouta’s reprimands, leading Kouta to pull his hair in frustration.

Seeking refuge, Inugami rushes to Hiiragi, which only annoys Kouta further until Kaji intervenes to calm him down. Kaji takes this moment to express his delayed gratitude to Kouta for stepping in to assist Furin when they were in a dire situation.

Inugami, returning with a cheerful demeanor, comments on Hiiragi’s kindness, prompting Kouta to reflect on the appreciation he received from Hiiragi after many years. Wind Breaker Chapter 161 thn shifts to Sakura and Tomiyama, who are grilling skewers.

Tomiyama serves undercooked skewers to the crowd, irritating Sakura, who worries about food safety. Despite Sakura’s complaints, Tomiyama dismisses him as overly particular, with others agreeing humorously.

Wind Breaker Chapter 161 concludes with Tomiyama leading an impromptu second toast to Furin’s victory, despite Sakura's earlier objections. The celebration ends with leaders of each group joining in, much to everyone's amusement.

