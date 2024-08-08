8 Manga to Read If You Like Tokyo Revengers: From Wind Breaker to Steins;Gate

Tokyo Revengers by Kan Wakui is one of the most popular manga that has taken the manga world by storm. If you’ve found yourself totally captivated by the intense time-travel storyline of Tokyo Revengers, you're not alone. The perfect blend of action, drama, and sci-fi has fans eagerly turning the pages of the manga. But what do you do once you are done reading all the chapters? Well, fret not! Here’s a curated list of eight other manga like Tokyo Revengers that will satisfy your craving for thrilling plots, time travel, and gripping storytelling.

8 manga you need to read if you are a fan of Tokyo Revengers:



1. Erased

Imagine you have the power to prevent tragedies by travelling back in time. That is what exactly happens in Erased by Kei Sanbe. It follows Satoru Fujinuma, a struggling manga artist who possesses the ability to travel back in time whenever any life-threatening incident occurs.

When his mother is murdered, Satoru is sent back 18 years to when he was a child, giving him a chance to not only prevent his mother's death but also save his childhood friends who lost their lives in a kidnapping incident that occurred when they were kids.

The blend of suspense, emotional depth, and the race against time makes Erased a perfect pick for Tokyo Revengers fans. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

2. Wind Breaker

Moving on from time travel to street racing themes, we have Wind Breaker by Satoru Nii. This manga offers a thrilling ride through the lives of high school delinquents who find purpose and camaraderie in bike racing.

It follows Haruka Sakura, who aspires to be a top fighter and enters Furin High School, a school infamously known for its many street-fighting delinquents who use their strength to protect their neighbourhood.

Just like Tokyo Revengers, the manga explores themes like friendship, rivalry, and delinquent life. The fast-paced action and dynamic characters will leave you engrossed and eager for more.

3. Endroll Back

An underrated masterpiece, Endroll Back by Kantetsu follows the story of Asaharu, whose sister commits suicide due to bullying. Desperate to bring his sister back, he encounters an angel who promises to resurrect his sister if he finds a person who drove his sister to death within three months. However, there is a condition for every mistake that Asaharu makes, his life expectancy will become shorter.

The storyline includes themes of time travel just like Tokyo Revengers and also contains quite a bit of suspense and thought-provoking moments. Overall, it's a gripping tale that will keep you hooked till the end.

4. Desert Eagle

Another masterpiece by Ken Wakui, Desert Eagle follows Ichigo Washio, a high-school student who aspires to be a gang leader in the future. When he meets Ringo Takamizawa, a fellow student who is hell-bent on seeking revenge against those who took everything from his mother, Ichigo sets out on a quest to help him in his revenge and ensure justice, putting his dreams and entire future in jeopardy.

The manga’s unique art style and intense action sequences will remind you of the gang wars in Tokyo Revengers. With a gripping plot, interesting characters and visceral action, this manga is sure to have all your attention.

5. Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate by Yomi Sarachi is another story that delves into themes of time travel and altering the past just like Tokyo Revengers. If anything, this manga takes the concept to a whole new dimension

The story follows Rintaro Okabe, who along with his friends create a unique device with a microwave and a cell phone that makes it possible for them to send text messages to the past, leading to changes in the present time. As he and his friends experiment with their newfound power, they accidentally trigger a series of events that threaten their very existence.

The intricate plot, well-developed characters, and mind-bending twists make Steins;Gate a must-read for fans of Tokyo Revengers.



6. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

A classic in the time-travel genre, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time tells the story of Makoto Konno, a high school girl who acquires the power to travel back in time and decides to use it for her benefit.

At first, Makoto uses her powers for trivial matters, but she soon realizes that through her actions she is affecting not just her life but also the lives of those around her.

The manga does a great job of portraying the feelings of youth and the bitter-sweet process of growing up. It is a touching story that fits the themes of the time-travel and redemption present in Tokyo revengers.



7. Orange

Orange by Ichigo Takano is a poignant story that blends time travel with slice-of-life drama. It follows Naho Takamiya, a high school student, who receives letters from her future self, warning her about the regrets she will have if she doesn’t take certain actions.

As Naho follows the letters’ guidance, she strives to prevent a tragic event that affects her friend group from occurring. Orange is a beautiful tale of love, and friendship that depicts the impact our choices and actions have on our present and future.

The emotional depth of the story and the similar concept of changing the past to create a better future makes it a must-read for fans of Tokyo Revengers.

8. Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World by Tappei Nagatsuki, is another interesting take on the concept of time travel. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, an ordinary high school student who one day finds himself transported to another world.

Lost and confused in a new world he receives help from a beautiful silver-haired girl. Determined to repay her somehow for saving him, Subaru agrees to help the girl find what she's looking for, but soon they are attacked by enemies and are killed. However, after dying Subaru finds out he has the power to rewind death, back to the time he first came to this world.

The story is a gripping mix of fantasy and mystery as Subaru faces countless challenges to protect his loved ones, making it a compelling watch for Tokyo Revengers enthusiasts.

Each of these manga spins a fresh and unique tale of time travel, blending it with intense action and drama, making them excellent choices for fans of Tokyo Revengers. So grab your ramen, make yourself comfortable in a cozy nook and let yourself be swallowed by these wonderful stories that will surely captivate your heart and mind.

