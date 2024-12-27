Wind Breaker Chapter 167: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter centered on the conversation between Sugishita and Nirei, where Sugishita, despite his anger, maintained a composed demeanor towards Nirei. This led Nirei to conclude that Sugishita was jealous of Sakura.

To Nirei’s surprise, Sugishita responded to this observation in a mature way, thinking about why he felt such jealousy towards Sakura. Don’t miss Wind Breaker Chapter 167 to find out how this issue is resolved, and keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot and more.

Wind Breaker Chapter 167: Release date and where to read

Wind Breaker Chapter 167 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at 12 am JST. Fans can access the latest chapter on Kodansha’s K Manga platform, where the official English version is available.

Wind Breaker Chapter 167 can be read via both the mobile app and website, though the service is currently limited to users in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. While earlier chapters are free, the latest ones must be purchased, with new free chapters updated every Monday.

Expected plot in Wind Breaker Chapter 167

Wind Breaker Chapter 167 may feature Sugishita confronting Sakura, prompted by Nirei’s encouragement and their ongoing dialogue. Sugishita might seek clarity about his feelings while addressing unresolved feelings.

Nirei’s motivational role could further guide Sugishita’s actions, possibly strengthening their relationship. If the confrontation occurs in Wind Breaker Chapter 167, it could reveal deeper aspects of Sugishita’s emotions and solidify his growth within the group. Meanwhile, Sakura’s response could influence future interactions among the Furin members.

Wind Breaker Chapter 166 recap

Wind Breaker Chapter 166, titled ‘Thoughts Kept Inside,’ sees Nirei fake a stomach ache to hide his abduction by Sugishita, whose temper frightens him. Sugishita confesses admiration for Sakura’s ‘coolness,’ particularly during Umemiya’s battle, which sparks a discussion.

Nirei deduces Sugishita’s jealousy stems from Sakura fulfilling Sugishita’s role of supporting Umemiya, but he tactfully reveals this to Sugishita. Initially confused about jealousy, Sugishita laments his feelings in Wind Breaker Chapter 166, struggling to process why he envies the protagonist’s connection to Umemiya.

