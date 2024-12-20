Wind Breaker Chapter 166: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter continued to explore Sugishita’s backstory, revealing that he attended the same junior high school as Umemiya. Following the conclusion of his origin story, the Furin Leader encouraged Sugishita to embrace his feelings for Sakura and to understand the protagonist better.

With Sugishita having confronted Nirei, fans look forward to Wind Breaker Chapter 166 for further developments. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Wind Breaker Chapter 166: Release date and where to read

Wind Breaker Chapter 166 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the latest chapter on Kodansha’s K Manga platform, where the official English version is available.

Wind Breaker Chapter 166 can be accessed through both the mobile app and website, although the service is currently limited to users in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. While earlier chapters are free, recent ones require purchase, with new free chapters added every Monday.

Expected plot in Wind Breaker Chapter 166

Wind Breaker Chapter 166 may focus on the interaction between Sugishita and Nirei, with Sugishita questioning Nirei about Sakura’s preferences. Nirei, given his closeness to Sakura, may withhold information, encouraging Sugishita to understand Sakura independently.

This encounter may emphasize Nirei’s playful demeanor or lead to awkward moments between the two. Additionally, Sakura’s entry into the scene could create further developments, possibly deepening Sugishita’s resolve in Wind Breaker Chapter 166.

Wind Breaker Chapter 165 recap

Wind Breaker Chapter 165, titled ‘Haven,’ continues the flashback as Sugishita begins to follow Umemiya after being rescued by him and enrolling in the same junior high school. Welcomed warmly by the seniors, Sugishita received gifts, including Tsubaki's hair oil, anime merchandise, a painting, and Umemiya’s shirt, which he cherished the most.

Umemiya revealed his plan to transform Furin High into a supportive haven, with Sugishita pledging his help. In the present, after discussing Sakura, Umemiya urged Sugishita to clarify his feelings in Wind Breaker Chapter 165. Sugishita then abducted Nirei to learn about Sakura, leaving Nirei terrified in an empty room.

