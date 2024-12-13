Wind Breaker Chapter 165: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter explored Sugishita’s background, revealing that he has been a loner since childhood. His life then took a turn when he punched a student who had been pranking him, sparking a series of challenges as various delinquents sought to confront him.

However, Sugishita’s fate changed when he was rescued by Umemiya, a turning point that altered the course of his life. Don’t miss Wind Breaker Chapter 165 to find out more about the duo’s relationship, and keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and more.

Wind Breaker Chapter 165: Release date and where to read

Wind Breaker Chapter 165 is set to be released on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the latest chapter on Kodansha’s K Manga platform, where the official English version is available.

Wind Breaker Chapter 165 can be accessed via both the mobile app and the website. However, the service is currently restricted to users in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. While earlier chapters are available for free, the most recent ones require purchase, with free chapters being updated every Monday.

Expected plot in Wind Breaker Chapter 165

Wind Breaker Chapter 165 is likely to further explore Sugishita’s integration into Furin, detailing how his background and experiences shape his role within the group. This continuation may illustrate his evolving personality and the influence of his newfound friendships, particularly with Umemiya.

Alternatively, Wind Breaker Chapter 165 may shift back to the present, focusing on the dynamics between Sugishita and Sakura. If Sugishita has confessed his feelings, the chapter could depict Sakura’s reaction and the subsequent interactions among their peers. This development may also reveal how the other members perceive Sugishita’s emotions.

Wind Breaker Chapter 164 recap

Wind Breaker Chapter 164, titled ‘Ties,’ sees Sugishita assisting Umemiya in planting new seedlings, highlighting their growing friendship. A flashback then depicts Sugishita’s past, revealing that he struggled socially as a child due to his parents’ divorce and reliance on his grandparents for care.

His solitary life took a turn when he retaliated against a prank, uncovering his latent strength and leading him into frequent conflicts with various delinquent groups. This aggressive behavior earned him a fearsome reputation.

During one such confrontation in an abandoned facility, Sugishita found himself cornered until Umemiya intervened, challenging the gang members to back off. This incident then forged a bond between the two in Wind Breaker Chapter 164.

