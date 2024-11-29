Wind Breaker Chapter 164: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter puts a spotlight on Sugishita, who has been visibly unsettled since the conclusion of the war with Noroshi. Upon returning to school, his gloomy demeanor was hard to ignore, but things took a turn when Umemiya showed up.

It was then that Sugishita’s mood visibly improved. When asked about his relationship with Sakura, Sugishita finally opens up and shares his genuine feelings for the protagonist. Don’t miss Wind Breaker Chapter 164 to find out what they do next, and keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and more.

Wind Breaker Chapter 164: Release date and where to read

Wind Breaker Chapter 164 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, December 24, 2024, at 12 AM JST. Fans can access the latest chapter on Kodansha’s K Manga platform, where the official English version of the series is available.

Wind Breaker Chapter 164 can be read through both the mobile app and the website, though the service is currently limited to users in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. While some older chapters are available for free, the most recent ones are not, with free chapters being updated every Monday.

Expected plot in Wind Breaker Chapter 164

Given the way the previous chapter ended, the upcoming Wind Breaker Chapter 164 may explore a candid conversation between Umemiya and Sugishita regarding Sakura. Umemiya, who is appreciative of Sakura’s contributions, may be seen encouraging Sugishita to recognize his rival’s efforts.

This interaction could potentially prompt Sugishita to gradually transform his ambiguous feelings toward Sakura into mutual respect. Wind Breaker Chapter 164 could also depict Sugishita reconciling his competitive nature with Sakura’s growth as a leader.

Wind Breaker Chapter 163 recap

Wind Breaker Chapter 163, titled Seeds of Worry, begins as Sugishita wakes up irritable after dreaming about Sakura. His sour mood continues as he heads to school, startling Suou and Nirei with his demeanor.

On the rooftop, Tsubakino attempts to distract Sugishita, and others offer breakfast to lift his spirits, but it proves ineffective. Hiiragi suggests only Umemiya can lighten Sugishita’s mood, which happens when Umemiya arrives and invites him to eat.

However, when Umemiya brings up Sugishita’s feelings about Sakura, his mood sours again. Tsubakino teases Sugishita about his admiration for Sakura during the Noroshi battle in Wind Breaker Chapter 163, leaving Sugishita confused as others mock him.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.