Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 1 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Another fantasy anime is coming to screens this summer, as the adaptation of Danmachi author Fujino Omori’s manga series, Wistoria: Wand and Sword is set to release soon. With a captivating blend of magic and swordsmanship akin to that of Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover, the series is one filled to the brim with action and adventure.

The anime is being produced by Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures, and the release of Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 1 is just around the corner. Don’t miss the episode as it drops, and get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

But first, what is Wistoria: Wand and Sword about?

The Wistoria: Wand and Sword series follows the story of Will Serfort, a young boy who enrolls in Regarden Magical Academy with the dream of becoming a great magician. Unfortunately, his determination and hard work don’t yield results, as Will faces a significant challenge: he cannot use magic.

This acts as a severe disadvantage for him, as this is a world that lauds and worships magic. As an outcast among his peers, Will is the subject of ridicule from both classmates and teachers alike. Nevertheless, he refuses to give up pursuing his goal of becoming someone strong enough to protect those he cares about.

In Wistoria: Wand and Sword, Will wields a sword instead of a wand as he strives to prove his worth. Anime fans can expect a stellar animated tale of grit and valor, especially with the anime being directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, who once worked on the Chainsaw Man anime as well.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 1 Release date and where to stream

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST. The episode will first air in Japan on TBS and its affiliated networks, following which it will be available on various streaming platforms for international audiences. Additionally, it will be streamed on platforms like ABEMA Premium, d Anime Store, Prime Video, Unlimited Anime, and DMM TV in Japan.

For fans in regions including India, the USA, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Oceania, Crunchyroll has acquired the licensing rights and will stream the series as part of its Summer 2024 lineup. For viewers in Southeast Asia, Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 1 will be available after the release on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Expected plot of Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 1

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 1 will be titled Like The Swing Of A Sword, according to the anime’s official website. The first episode introduces our protagonist, Will Serfort, a sixth-year student at Regarden Magical Academy. He is known as a "scholar who excels only in written exams," as he is unable to cast even the most basic spells, making him a subject of scorn among his peers and faculty.

Driven by a promise made to his childhood friend Elpharia, Will aspires to achieve the prestigious title of ‘Magia Vander.’ However, this path is fraught with challenges. One day, while earning credits by defeating dungeon monsters, Will encounters a rather dangerous situation. His classmates, including his critic Sion, face an unexpectedly powerful enemy in an area usually reserved for weaker creatures. This is the encounter that changes Will’s life forever.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the new reincarnation anime, Wistoria: Wand and Sword.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators

