Is Happiness star Park Hyung Sik dating aespa’s Giselle? Rumor explained

Actor Park Hyung Sik and aespa's Giselle have found themselves at the center of a dating rumor that has stirred discussions on Korean online communities. The speculation about a possible romantic link between Giselle and Park Hyung Sik was initially reported by a Japanese news outlet, quickly gaining attention and sparking over a wave of discussions among fans and the public.

Park Hyung Sik and aespa’s Giselle’s dating rumor explained

On December 29, the Japanese news outlet Daebak Tokyo released an article speculating about a potential romantic involvement between idol turned actor Park Hyung Sik (former member of ZE:A) and aespa's Giselle, suggesting them as Dispatch's rumored couple. Korean media outlet Dispatch had earlier announced its intention to reveal a relationship between a fourth-generation K-pop idol and a second-generation former idol currently active as an actor.

The surprising announcement piqued the curiosity of netizens, leading to various speculations about the upcoming revelation. However, the Japanese news outlet's article generated skepticism among many netizens, who quickly labeled it as fake news. Doubts about the validity of the information surfaced within the online community, with a noticeable division in opinions. Some netizens outright rejected the idea of the rumored pairing, emphasizing the unlikelihood of the two interacting.

Advertisement

While some remained skeptical due to the perceived lack of connection between the two celebrities, others acknowledged that the possibilities were not entirely impossible. Nonetheless, a common sentiment emerged among fans, with many collectively expressing that the potential pairing of these two celebrities was one of the most unexpected and random rumors they had encountered.

As of now neither aespa’s Giselle nor Park Hyung Sik have commented on the reports.

Park Hyung Sik to appear in Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump is an upcoming romantic comedy featuring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye. The storyline follows Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik), a successful plastic surgeon who faces a downturn in life after an accident. His path crosses with Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye), a former rival.

This drama marks the on-screen reunion of Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, who previously shared scenes in the coming-of-age high school romance The Heirs. Despite not being paired together in that drama, their collaboration takes a new turn as they play lead roles in Doctor Slump.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye are academic rivals who meet years later in new teaser for Doctor Slump; Watch