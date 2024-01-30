Wonderful World First Look: Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo share mysterious gaze in poster for mystery thriller

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and actress Kim Nam Joo are teasing their new characters through the newly released first teaser poster. The latest teaser poster for the upcoming MBC drama Wonderful World offers a captivating glimpse into the dynamic between lead actors Kim Nam Joo and Cha Eun Woo. Set to air on Fridays and Saturdays, Wonderful World promises to deliver a thrilling viewing experience.

Wonderful World’s new poster starring Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo

In the newly unveiled poster for Wonderful World, Eun Soo Hyun (Kim Nam Joo) and Kwon Sun Yool (ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo) are depicted facing each other beneath an umbrella against the backdrop of a memorial park as they gaze at each other with a lonely yet mysterious look.

The tagline, “It all started with the incident from that day of that summer,” contributes to the aura of mystery and significance surrounding the drama. Viewers are left eagerly anticipating the unraveling of the narrative, eager to uncover the truth behind the tragic incident that occurred on that fateful day. As Kim Nam Joo and Cha Eun Woo navigate through the turbulent storyline, the quest for truth becomes increasingly compelling, promising an enthralling journey filled with thrills, twists, and revelations.

More about Wonderful World

Wonderful World unfolds as an emotional thriller centered around Eun Soo Hyun (Kim Nam Joo), a woman driven by the desire for revenge following the tragic loss of her son. When the perpetrator manages to evade accountability through the legal system, Eun Soo Hyun takes matters into her own hands, determined to seek justice. Alongside her, Cha Eun Woo portrays Kwon Sun Yool, a young man whose life takes a turbulent turn after dropping out of medical school. Unexpectedly, he finds himself drawn into Eun Soo Hyun's quest for justice.

In Wonderful World, Kim Nam Joo embodies the role of Eun Soo Hyun, a psychology professor and acclaimed author whose life is shattered by the tragic loss of her young son. This devastating event sends her into a profound transformation, igniting her relentless pursuit of justice. Cha Eun Woo, on the other hand, takes on the character of Kwon Seon Yool, a mysterious young man born into privilege but opting for a rugged and unconventional path.

With his portrayal, Cha Eun Woo ventures into new territory, showcasing a rough allure that marks a departure from his previous roles. Viewers are eagerly anticipating the return of box-office queen Kim Nam Joo, making her dramatic comeback after six years, and the intriguing transformation of Cha Eun Woo. Wonderful World is all set to premiere on March 1.

