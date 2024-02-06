Wonderful World posters: ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo echoes Kim Nam Joo's sorrow as she grieves loss of family

Wonderful World, MBC's upcoming drama has released new posters. The series follows Eun Soo Hyun (Kim Nam Joo), a woman seeking revenge following the tragic loss of her son. When the culprit escapes legal consequences, she takes matters into her own hands. Cha Eun Woo co-stars as Kwon Sun Yool, whose life takes a turn after leaving medical school, eventually becoming involved with Eun Soo Hyun.

New posters of Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo’s Wonderful World

The newly unveiled poster shows Kwon Sun Yool and Eun Soo Hyun together in the darkness. Eun Soo Hyun sits in a car, her intense gaze and sorrowful expression hinting at a troubled past. Reflected in the car window is Kwon Sun Yool, his gaze adding to the tension as he observes Eun Soo Hyun. The overlapping sadness in their eyes leaves viewers wondering about the direction of their relationship.

In another poster, the shattered happiness of Eun Soo Hyun and Kang Soo Hyuk's (Kim Kang Woo) family is depicted. The image shows the family enjoying a blissful life with their son Yi Joon (Kang Gun Woo), but their joy appears to be fractured, symbolized by shattered glass. The accompanying text, "I thought I didn’t dare wish for more happiness than this…," adds to the mysterious and thrilling atmosphere surrounding their story.

More about Wonderful World

In Wonderful World, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo portrays Kwon Sun Yool, who comes from a wealthy background but faces the loss of his parents due to unforeseen circumstances. After abandoning medical school, Sun Yool leads a turbulent life until he crosses paths with Eun Soo Hyun, leading to an unexpected bond where they start to heal each other's wounds.

The production team noted that viewers will witness a distinct and rugged side of Cha Eun Woo through his portrayal of Kwon Sun Yool. Despite his outwardly good-natured appearance, Sun Yool's character will keep viewers intrigued as they speculate about the secrets hidden beneath the surface.

Meanwhile, Kim Nam Joo takes on the role of Eun Soo Hyun, a renowned psychology professor and writer who experiences overwhelming despair following the tragic loss of her young son. However, as she encounters individuals who have endured similar suffering, she embarks on a journey of healing by unraveling mysteries alongside them. Wonderful World will be premiering on March 1.

