The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract starring Bae In Hyuk, Lee Se Young: Release date, cast, plot, more

The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract, starring Bae In Hyuk and Lee Se Young, is one of the most highly anticipated K-dramas of 2023. The series will be premiering on November 24th and will be available to watch on both MBC and Viki. This modern K-drama with a historical twist, infused with time travel elements, boasts a stellar cast that has fans eagerly anticipating its premiere.

The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract release date, where to watch

The highly anticipated fantasy romance K-drama is scheduled to premiere on November 24th and will be broadcast on MBC and Viu. Subsequent episodes of the K-drama will follow a weekly release pattern, airing every Friday and Saturday on MBC at 9:50 PM KST. For the Indian audience, it will be available to watch on Viki at 6:20 PM IST on Friday.

Plot of The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract

Set in the 19th century, on the night of her wedding, Park Yeon Woo (Lee Se Young) faces a devastating revelation when her husband confesses to a long-standing heart disease, spits out blood, and tragically passes away. As if this weren’t enough, Yeon Woo is subsequently kidnapped and thrown into a well. However, in a surreal turn of events, she opens her eyes to find herself in present-day Seoul, South Korea.

In the contemporary setting, Yeon Woo encounters Kang Tae Ha (Bae In Hyuk), the heir to SH Seoul Corporation, who rescues her from a dangerous situation. Tae Ha, dealing with his own heart disease and childhood trauma, is known for his logical demeanor and reluctance to engage in romantic relationships. Despite his reservations, Tae Ha is compelled by his ill grandfather’s wish to witness his wedding before passing away. This leads him to propose a contract marriage to Yeon Woo, the woman he saved. Thus, the stage is set for a unique and intriguing journey in The Story of Widow Park’s Marriage Contract/ The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract.

Main cast and characters of The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract

The highly anticipated MBC series, The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, features an impressive lineup of lead actors, including Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk, Joo Hyun Young, and Yoo Seon Ho. The casting choices have sparked excitement among fans, with expectations running high due to the actors' impeccable chemistry and the seamless embodiment of their respective roles.

Lee Se Young takes on the role of Park Yeon Woo, a woman from the Joseon Dynasty who finds herself transported 200 years into the future, landing in South Korea in 2023 after an unknown person throws her into a well. In this unfamiliar time, she encounters Kang Tae Ha, strikingly resembling her deceased husband from the first night of her wedding. Their connection leads to a contract marriage. Amidst her frantic search for a way back to Joseon, Yeon Woo's world transforms as subtle feelings for Kang Tae Ha emerge.

The production team highlighted Lee Se Young's exceptional acting skills, noting that she is the perfect fit for the character of Park Yeon Woo in The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract, a narrative that seamlessly transitions between historical and modern settings. Encouraging viewers to anticipate the exciting fantasy rom-com drama, they expressed excitement for Lee Se Young's acting transformation in the role of Park Yeon Woo.

Bae In Hyuk plays the role of Kang Tae Ha, a mysterious chaebol heir in the upcoming drama. Known for his aloof demeanor, Tae Ha has deliberately avoided dating anyone, influenced by both childhood trauma and a congenital heart condition. Constantly guarded and closed off from others, the frosty Tae Ha undergoes a transformative journey after encountering a peculiar woman who claims to be from the Joseon era. This encounter sets the stage for a change in Tae Ha’s character as he navigates the complexities of his past and present.

In expressing his reasoning for choosing The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, Bae In Hyuk shared that the script’s unique and refreshing subject matter immediately caught his attention. He saw an opportunity to showcase a new and different side of himself compared to his previous roles. Portraying the icy and cool-headed character of Kang Tae Ha, Bae In Hyuk delved deeply into understanding why his character remains closed off to others. In his commitment to embodying this cold persona, Bae In Hyuk diligently worked to eliminate any accent or emotion in his tone of speech at the initial stages of the project.

Bae In Hyuk further noted that with connections between the Joseon era and the present day, viewers can enhance their enjoyment by exploring the relationships between the characters. He teased that unraveling these connections would add an extra layer of intrigue to the drama. Bae In Hyuk expressed his hope that viewers thoroughly enjoy watching and generously shower the drama with love.

Yoo Seon Ho takes on the role of Kang Tae Min, Kang Tae Ha's half-brother and a third-generation chaebol who relishes a carefree lifestyle. Blessed with exceptional looks, a well-maintained physique, a keen sense of fashion, and charismatic wit, Kang Tae Min also holds the status of an influential celebrity influencer. When he crosses paths with Park Yeon Woo, Tae Min is captivated by her unconventional behaviors and distinctive antics, prompting him to open his heart to her gradually. This development initiates a complex and intricate relationship with his stepbrother, Kang Tae Ha, injecting tension and layers into the storyline.

Joo Hyun Young is poised to bring the character of Sa Wol to life, portraying Park Yeon Woo's devoted handmaiden and best friend. Sa Wol is portrayed as a talkative and charming personality who regards Park Yeon Woo as the most precious person in Joseon. Even after both she and Yeon Woo travel through time, landing in Korea in 2023, Sa Wol remains steadfastly by her side, showcasing a loyalty that transcends the boundaries of time and adding an endearing dynamic to the narrative.

