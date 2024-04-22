BBGIRLS exits Warner Music Korea after one year and launches own agency; Youjoung leaves group

BBGIRLS, a girl group that made their debut in 2011 recently announced parting ways with their former agency. Shortly after, they took to their social media handles and delighted the fans with a surprising piece of news. The group seemed to have embarked on a new challenge.

BBGIRLS launches new agency and Youjoung's exit from group

On April 22, BBGIRLS took to their Instagram and shared a full statement regarding the recent changes in their music career. They penned, “From now on, BBGIRLS will start a new activity at the BBGIRLS Company, ensuring they can utmostly devote themselves to music.”

On this day, they also attached a shocking update to the statement, revealing to continue as a third-piece group henceforth.

The statement further said, “We are also reporting a sad news. After a detailed discussion, member Youjoung has decided to end activities with BBGIRLS. The members respect her decision, and we thank her for doing her utmost as a member of this group for so long. We will continue to cheer for her in the future as well.”

Read BBGIRLS’ full statement here:

With Youjoung’s departure, BBGIRLS plans to thrive in the music industry as a three-piece K-pop girl group, which includes Minyoung, Eunji, and Yoona. The members have vowed to show each other unwavering support as they embark on a fresh chapter.

BBGIRLS parts ways with Warner Music Korea one year after signing with the label

Earlier today, It was confirmed that the group has parted ways with Warner Music Korea. The label took to its Instagram and shared a brief statement, announcing the news.

The statement read: “We would like to make an official statement regarding the contract of our artist, BBGIRLS. Following an in-depth discussion both BBGIRLS and Warner Music Korea have mutually agreed on each other’s opinion. The exclusive contract with the group will be terminated after the expiration.”

Read Warner Music Korea’s full statement here (English version available):

Notably, in 2023, after almost 12 years, BBGIRLS decided to depart from their debut agency Brave Entertainment. In July of that year, the group signed a new contract with Warner Music Korea. In the following month, under the new label, they released a double single album ONE MORE TIME.

Know more about BBGIRLS

BBGIRLS is a 2nd generation K-pop girl group formed under Brave Entertainment. On April 8, 2011, the group made their official debut with five members. Over the years, BBGIRLS has gone through multiple lineup changes, finally continuing with Minyoung, Youjoung, Eunji, and Yoona until now. However, with the recent update announcing Youjoung’s departure, fans look forward to their future endeavors as a three-member group.

