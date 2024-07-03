BTS’ Jin confirmed to be South Korea's torchbearer at Paris Olympics 2024; time and date to be announced later

Jin of BTS, who recently got discharged from the military has been creating new content for his fans. Previously, news of Jin becoming the official torchbearer for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 was reported everywhere.

Finally today on July 3, 2024, BTS’ label HYBE has confirmed that Jin will be participating in the torch relay on behalf of South Korea for the Paris Olympics 2024.

BTS’ agency HYBE confirms Jin will be South Korea’s torchbearer at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024

On July 3, 2024, BTS’ label BIGHIT MUSIC (HYBE) finally confirmed the previous reports that Jin will be participating in the Paris Olympics 2024 as the official South Korea’s torchbearer.

In the statement, the agency commented that Jin of BTS will be a torchbearer for the Paris Olympics 2024, which are scheduled to begin on July 27, 2024. However, the detailed schedule of the torch relay has not been disclosed yet.

BIGHIT MUSIC further added that Jin will become a torchbearer this year to spread the message of ‘harmony and peace.’

It should be noted that the torch relay for the Paris Olympics 2024 began last April in Olympia, Greece, and is scheduled to travel through 64 regions including urban and coastal areas of France, and will conclude on the opening ceremony day.

All the torchbearers from different countries including Jin of BTS are scheduled to tour historic sites that symbolize the host country.

Know more about Jin’s recent activities

Jin, also known as Kim Seokjin, is the oldest member of the sensation K-pop boy band BTS. He is known for his melodious vocals. Recently after being discharged from the military, as confirmed by the K-pop star himself, he is working on music, entertainment shows, and more for his fans.

In other news, Jin has been confirmed to appear as a guest in the variety show Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. According to reports he has completed filming and the show will broadcast soon, it will be the BTS member’s first show after military discharge.

Also, Jin on July 2, 2024, updated fans on his growing tennis skills which he has been honing over time.

