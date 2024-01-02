Best K-drama OST of 2023 Results: Juicy Juicy from See You In My 19th Life wins, With You of My Demon follows

Jo Yuri's Juicy Juicy has taken the top spot as the best K-drama OST of 2023, particularly from the drama See You In My 19th Life. Following closely, there is a tie for the second spot, with another OST from See You In My 19th Life titled Star by Colde, along with aespa's Winter's With You from the K-drama My Demon.

All about the top K-drama OSTs of 2023

On December 23, 2023, we initiated a poll to unveil the best K-drama original soundtrack. The list of nominees featured a diverse range of 10 songs, including notable tracks like Star by Colde and Juicy Juicy by Jo Yuri from See You In My 19th Life, With You by Winter's aespa from My Demon, Beautiful Restrictions by NewJeans from A Time Called You, and others.

After a week of voting, the results are in, and Juicy Juicy by Jo Yuri from See You In My 19th Life has claimed the top spot with 28% of the votes. The lively and engaging nature of the song, coupled with its exploration of the theme of falling in love and being captivated by someone, aligns seamlessly with the narrative of the show. This makes it a perfect fit for the soundtrack and a clear and well-deserved winner.

Nominees for top K-drama OSTs of 2023

In a tight competition for second place, a tie emerged between Star by Colde from See You In My 19th Life and With You by aespa’s Winter from My Demon, each securing 27 percent of the votes. With You holds significance in the drama's OST, serving as a theme song for the relationship between Do Do Hee and Jeong Gu Won, capturing the moments when he stays by her side. On the other hand, Star by Colde, featured in See You In My 19th Life, delves into themes of longing, change, and the desire for freedom.

Securing the third position was another tie, this time between Confess To You by Lim Kim from King the Land and Hello by EXO’s Baekhyun from Dr. Romantic 3. Confess To You is an upbeat and sweet song from King the Land by Lim Kim, delivering a love-filled melody that beautifully captures the essence of gradually falling in love and how one's world brightens up in the presence of their beloved. On the other hand, Hello, performed by EXO's Baekhyun in Dr. Romantic 3, showcases Baekhyun's sweet, warm, and charming vocals, contributing to the brilliance of the OST.

Following them are Wind Song by Kei from Tale Of The Nine Tailed 1938, Sweet Dream by (G)-IDLE’s MiYeon and Yuqi from Love To Hate You, Love You Again by MeloMance from The Good Bad Mother, Alright by Ha Hyunsang from Crash Landing On You and Beautiful Restrictions by NewJeans from A Time Called You completing the list.

More about See You In My 19th Life

In See You In My 19th Life, Ban Ji Eum (played by Shin Hye Sun) is a girl who has experienced nearly a thousand years of reincarnation, retaining memories of all her past lives. After a tragic accident cuts short her eighteenth life, she embarks on a journey to reconnect with the man from her previous life in her nineteenth incarnation.

The soundtrack of See You In My 19th Life boasts an impressive collection of songs. Notably, Ahn Bo Hyun, the series' lead star, along with contributions from NCT's Doyoung and Colde, has elevated the original soundtrack to a top-notch level. The diverse musical talents involved contribute to creating a captivating and immersive musical backdrop for the drama.

