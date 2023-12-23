Juicy Juicy in See You In My 19th Life to Confess To You in King the Land; VOTE for best K-drama OST of 2023

As 2023 swiftly comes to a close, we've been treated to stories that tugged at our heartstrings, captivating casts that brought these characters to life, and the discussions that added to the experience with every episode. It's been a year to remember.

While much attention is often given to a drama's storyline or the exceptional acting of the cast, let's not overlook the beautifully crafted OSTs that have enriched our viewing experience. Here are top K-drama OSTs (Original Soundtrack) of 2023.

1. Juicy Juicy by Jo Yuri from See You In My 19th Life

The original soundtrack of See You in My 19th Life, particularly the song Juicy Juicy, is lively and delves into the theme of falling in love and being captivated by someone. This perfectly aligns with the narrative of the show.

See You in My 19th Life narrates the story of Ban Ji Eum, who, with the ability to recall all her past lives, embarks on a journey to reconnect with a lost love from her 18th life, a life that was tragically cut short.

2. Confess To You by Lim Kim from King the Land

Confess To You in King The Land by Lim Kim is an upbeat and sweet song. The love song beautifully captures the essence of falling in love gradually and how one's world brightens up in the presence of their beloved. The track kicks off with a stunning slow intro that seamlessly transitions into a catchy dance-pop ballad.

In King The Land, the story unfolds amid a tense inheritance fight, featuring a charming heir at odds with his hardworking employee known for her irresistible smile, a quality he finds hard to tolerate.

3. Hello by EXO’s Baekhyun from Dr. Romantic 3

Hello, sung by EXO's Baekhyun in Dr. Romantic 3, showcases Baekhyun's sweet, warm, and charming vocals, contributing to the brilliance of the OST. Dr. Romantic 3 marks the third installment of the medical series featuring Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, and Han Seok Kyu.

4. Wind Song by Kei from Tale Of The Nine Tailed 1938

Wind Song by Kei, featured in Tale Of The Nine Tailed 1938, showcases strong and powerful vocals that enhance the overall experience of the song. The music contributes to the beauty of the scenes in the drama, adding a sentimental value to the narrative.

Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938, starring Lee Dong Wook, Kim So Yeon, Kim Bum, and Ryu Kyung Soo, serves as the second season to the 2020 series Tale of the Nine Tailed, providing a prequel storyline to the previous season.

5. Star by Colde from See You from My 19th Life

Star by Colde, featured in See You In My 19th Life, is a song that delves into themes of longing, change, and the desire for freedom.

The lyrics cleverly use the metaphor of a star to convey the speaker's feelings and experiences. The speaker expresses a yearning for change, a desire to break away from their current circumstances, and to find their way back home, whether that's a physical place or a state of emotional well-being. The emotional depth of the song adds a poignant layer to the storyline of the series.

6. Sweet Dream by (G)-IDLE’s MiYeon and Yuqi from Love To Hate You

The enchanting vocals of MiYeon and Yuqi are showcased in the song. The two perfectly embody the essence of the song with their ethereal harmonies and honey-like vocals. It feels like floating on the clouds of romance and love with their voices playing in the background.

Love To Hate You narrates the story of an attorney who despises losing to men and an A-list actor who distrusts women. In their world, love means nothing until they are forced to date each other.

7. Love You Again by MeloMance from The Good Bad Mother

Love You Again, sung by MeloMance from the drama The Good Bad Mother, features heavenly, powerful, yet warm vocals that complement the mood of the show perfectly, creating a sweet dynamic.

In The Good Bad Mother, the narrative unfolds as a tragic accident leaves an ambitious prosecutor with the mind of a child. This compels him and his mother to embark on a journey to heal their relationship, forming the core of the drama's emotional storyline.

8. Alright by Ha Hyunsang from Crash Course In Romance

Once the OST began to play, a never-ending sense of hope for Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho's happiness filled the air. Alright by Ha HyunSang produced a swarm of butterflies in your stomach that you simply could not shake off. From its heartfelt lyrics to its beautiful melody, everything about the song exudes greatness.

9. Beautiful Restrictions by NewJeans from A Time Called You

The series' title alone, A Time Called You, resonates with a profound meaning that glows in the dark, and its impact is elevated further by the soulful vocals of NewJeans' members. Right from the outset of the trailer, viewers are serenaded by the members' voices, lending their vocals for the OST Beautiful Restriction.

10. With You by aespa’s Winter from My Demon

aespa's Winter lends her voice to With You, the OST for the My Demon drama. The music video features Do Do Hee (played by Kim Yoo Jung) and Jeon Gu Won (Song Kang) in an intense moment. With You is a part of the drama's OST and serves as a theme song for the relationship between Do Do Hee and Jeon Gu Won, encapsulating the moments when he stays by her side.

