BLACKPINK's Jennie shares a day in her life with fans, reacts to Apartment 404 episode 1 in new vlog; WATCH

BLACKPINK's Jennie treats fans to an intimate glimpse of her daily life in a newly released vlog on March 28. In this exclusive footage, she candidly reacts to her participation in Apartment 404, marking her return to reality shows after a five-year hiatus from variety show appearances.

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently gave fans an intimate glimpse into her daily life with the release of a new vlog on March 28. In the vlog, Jennie shared her excitement about her participation in the reality show Apartment 404, her first reality show appearance in five years. Starting her day at 6 AM, Jennie took viewers along as she headed to the office to catch up on work before gathering with friends to watch the first episode of Apartment 404 together at 8:40 PM.

Throughout the vlog, Jennie shared candid moments with her friends, expressing her excitement and anticipation for the show's premiere. From discussing work in meetings to enjoying snacks and reacting animatedly to the episode, Jennie's bubbly personality shines through.

As the first episode of Apartment 404 began, Jennie's excitement reached new heights, evident in her animated reactions and expressions. She playfully interacted with her friends, sharing funny anecdotes and enjoying the show's twists and turns.

Despite a minor technical glitch with the audio in the closing clip, Jennie wrapped up the vlog with a heartfelt message to her fans, expressing her hope that they enjoy watching the show and urging them to tune in for the second episode.

More details about Jennie’s latest activities

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently achieved a historic milestone on YouTube as the music video for her solo debut track SOLO surpassed 1 billion views on February 29. This accomplishment makes SOLO the first-ever K-pop music video by a solo female artist to reach the 1 billion views mark on YouTube. The achievement comes approximately five years after the video's release on November 12, 2018.

In a delightful turn of events, Jennie made an unexpected appearance at Oh San High School in Yongsan Gu, Seoul, for the filming of the new variety show Apartment 404. Arriving unannounced in a classic Korean school uniform and wielding a camera, Jennie's presence stirred excitement among fans and school staff. Netizens shared their joy on social media, with some expressing surprise at the cool encounter and others applauding Jennie's youthful appearance and dedication to her new project. The unexpected school visit left fans thrilled, adding to the excitement surrounding Jennie's recent activities.

