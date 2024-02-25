BLACKPINK's Jennie surprises fans with unannounced high school appearance for Apartment 404 filming

BLACKPINK's Jennie surprised fans with an unexpected appearance at a local high school in Seoul. The K-pop sensation was spotted filming for the new variety show Apartment 404, dressed in a classic Korean school uniform. Excited fans and netizens couldn't contain their joy at seeing Jennie in such a familiar setting, sparking a flurry of enthusiastic reactions on social media.

BLACKPINK's Jennie films at a high school taking fans by surprise

BLACKPINK's Jennie pleasantly surprised fans with an unexpected appearance at Oh San High School in Yongsan Gu, Seoul, for the filming of the new variety show Apartment 404. Arriving unannounced, Jennie, adorned in a classic Korean school uniform and holding a camera, caused a stir of excitement among her admirers.

A fan, seemingly a teacher or a staff member at the school, shared her joy on social media, posting a photo of the encounter with the caption, "What the???????? What are the chances you meet Jennie when you get to work...? Jennie was at my school. What is this, so dope."

Netizens joined in the excitement, commenting on the humor of the situation and noting Jennie's youthful appearance. Some remarked on her ability to effortlessly pass as a high school student, attributing it to her light makeup.

Advertisement

The revelation that she attended the filming of Apartment 404 added to the buzz, with fans expressing admiration for her dedication. Overall, the unexpected school visit left fans thrilled, with many expressing their desire to have similarly cool encounters at their own schools and applauding Jennie's apparent happiness.

More details about Apartment 404

Excitement surged among fans globally as it was officially revealed on January 24 that Apartment 404, a highly anticipated variety show featuring BLACKPINK's Jennie and a stellar cast including Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Cha Tae Hyun, Yang Se Chan, and Lee Jung Ha, premiered globally on February 23, exclusively on Prime Video.

International fans, in particular, had eagerly awaited this announcement, intrigued by the captivating premise and the star-studded ensemble.

Originally premiering on February 15 on tvN in South Korea, Apartment 404 has already generated buzz through its trailers, initial episodes, and behind-the-scenes glimpses. The show promises an entertaining blend of puzzle-solving and mystery unraveling, with the cast members showcasing their camaraderie and problem-solving skills. Produced by Jung Chul Min, the mastermind behind the popular variety show Six Sense, the global release on Prime Video has captured audiences worldwide.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie ties with BTS' Jimin’s Billboard chart history with One of the Girls