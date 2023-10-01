BLACKPINK's Jisoo channels her inner fashionista during recent outing in Paris; drops adorable photos

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is currently in Paris for various activities from the ongoing Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 event. As Dior's official fashion and beauty ambassador, Jisoo was recently seen looking gorgeous in recent outfits. She visited the Versailles Palace in Paris she had previously wished to visit during her trip to Paris. Jisoo was also seen hanging out with her gal pal and supporting Lisa’s recent performance.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo channels her inner fashion diva while at Versailles Palace

Jisoo took time from her busy schedule to pay a visit to the Versailles Palace which is one of the most important landmarks in French history. BLACKPINK's Jisoo was seen wearing a black blouse from Dior along with a white flowy skirt. She paired a pair of white socks and black flats to complete the look. Jisoo looked beautiful by donning this look which showed her simplicity. She accessorized the entire look with a small bag and some stud earrings. She kept her hair open and looked all touristy in the recent Instagram post.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo also shared a video on her Instagram stories about her visit to the Versailles Palace which was once a residence for the French kings. She also interacted with fans on Weverse and spoke about how her day was.

BLACKPINK Jisoo's recent activities

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is currently in Paris to attend the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as Dior's official global ambassador for fashion and beauty. She made her appearance at the show in an all-black ensemble. Jisoo was also spotted hanging out with Youth Of May actress Go Min Si on a recent dinner date. Jisoo along with Rosé was also present at Lisa's Crazy Horse Paris performance which marked her cabaret debut. BLACKPINK's Jisoo will be seen making a cameo appearance in Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman as a beautiful fairy.

