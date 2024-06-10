BLACKPINK’s Jisoo spotted filming in Gangnam for Influenza; fan says K-pop star looked like ‘she stepped out of comic book’

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently keeping busy with her upcoming zombie-themed drama Influenza’s shooting schedule. On multiple occasions, the singer-actress was spotted on the set, immersed in her character. A recent post by a fan describes her charming appearance on the floors of Influenza.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo spotted filming for Influenza

Recently, a post penned by a netizen took the internet by storm. In an online community, a fan shared a few photos with the story behind them. The OP said they were walking the alley of Gangnam with their child when they spotted a few ambulances.

Thinking it might be something urgent, they took interest in the matter only to find out that it was a set for an on-screen project. Later, they spotted Jisoo coming out of a salon, and according to OP’s quote, ‘She looked straight out of a comic character.’

The netizen further described Jisoo's beauty as that of a goddess and probably the most beautiful human being she ever met aside from her child. The person revealed that this was a dreamlike day for them and that they didn’t want to wake up from this enchanting experience.

Read the netizen’s post here with some photos they took on-site:

More about Jisoo's upcoming zombie drama, Influenza

Meanwhile, excitement runs high to witness Jisoo’s comeback as an actress. In particular, since Influenza will mark her first K-drama appearance almost 3 years after Snowdrop, fans are especially looking forward to it.

This zombie-themed drama will depict the story of an air defense unit in Seoul when the building faces a horrifying zombie outbreak. Hellbound actor Park Jung Min will step into the shoes of Jae Yoon, a young man seeking employment opportunities in the air defense unit after completing his military enlistment.

Jisoo, who won the viewers' hearts with her first major drama, Snowdrop, once again returns to actor mode. She will portray Young Joo, Jae Yoon’s girlfriend. The zombie outbreak suddenly occurs in the midst of their breakup and confrontation.

Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK member has recently completed the shooting schedule for her debut film, Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, also starring Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, and more.

The film will be released in 2025, while Influenza is most likely to meet viewers this year.

