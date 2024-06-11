BLACKPINK’s Jennie makes stunning runaway debut for Jacquemus at Fall Show; get spotted with Anok Yai at after party

Jennie of BLACKPINK makes another big move by taking over the model game and making her runway debut for the luxury brand Jacquemus at its Fall Show.

The K-pop star took everyone’s breath away with her stunning runway walk. Taking it up a notch she slipped into a red dress for the after party where she was seen having fun with Anok Yai.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie makes enchanting runway debut for Jacquemus

Jennie of BLACKPINK surprised everyone on June 10, 2024, when she made her runway debut for the luxury brand Jacquemus at their Fall Show. Jennie was seen making her powerful showstopping strides in a backless black dress, styled with a blue handbag and zebra-print mules.

Jennie was accompanied on the show by her friend Hyunji Shim who also walked the runway. At the end of the show, Jacquemus hugged the You & Me singer and bowed in front of everyone.

Fans were in a blissful surprise to catch Jennie on the runway and were in complete awe of her engrossing presence as she walked her first runway.

Jennie enjoys the Jacquemus after-party and gets spotted with supermodel Anok Yai

Later, Jennie was spotted dancing her heart way and having fun at the Jacquemus after party. She was dressed in a slim red mini dress capturing her beauty.

During the after-party, Jennie was spotted having fun with the American supermodel Anok Yai who also walked the Jacquemus Fall Show.

Watch Jennie at the Jacquemus after party with Anok Yai here:

More about Jennie

Jennie also known by her birth name Jennie Kim is the charismatic member of one of the biggest K-pop girl groups, BLACKPINK.

Jennie made her acting debut with the HBO series The Idol under her stage name Jennie Ruby Jane in 2023. She also lent her voice to the viral charting OST of the show One Of The Girls alongside The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp.

In other news, Jennie collaborated with South Korean rapper Zico on the latest single SPOT! on April 26, 2024. Meanwhile, she hinted at a debut album before her stunning walk at the Met Gala 2024.

