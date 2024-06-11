Did NewJeans copy BLACKPINK? YG Entertainment ex-creative director reacts to BELIFT LAB's claims

Recently, BELIFT LAB accused NewJeans of copying BLACKPINK’s outfit concept. On their official YouTube channel, they shared photos of the two groups as proof to show how NewJeans attempted plagiarism. To this, an ex-creative director of YG Entertainment shared his opinion on the claims.

BELIFT LAB accuses NewJeans of allegedly copying BLACKPINK

On June 10, BELIFT LAB took to their official YouTube channel and shared a video addressing Min Hee Jin’s accusations against their rookie girl group ILLIT. In the video, they talked about the differences between NewJeans and ILLIT, completely denouncing the ADOR CEO’s allegations.

Additionally, the agency representative claimed that NewJeans is the group that continues to copy others like NMIXX, Mexican girl group Jeans, and BLACKPINK.

In particular, they presented a pair of photos as a comparison featuring NewJeans members and BLACKPINK in their rookie era. They claimed the ADOR group ‘copied’ BLACKPINK’s tennis skirt and uniform outfit concept.

Former YG Entertainment creative director reacts to BELIFT LAB's accusations

After this new plagiarism claims against NewJeans, a former creative director of BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment, took to his Instagram and shared a story. Reacting to the claims made by BELIFT LAB, the individual said that both concepts are ‘totally different’.

Soon, netizens also started pointing out that the concept of tennis skirts and uniforms is not exclusive to any particular group as it has been around for a long time in the K-pop industry.

Netizens react to plagiarism accusation against NewJeans

Many people commented that, in fact, trailblazer electropop group f(x) actually created the trend of this concept. Especially, the group’s outfit in their second studio album Pink Tape, popularized the tennis skirt.

Notably, NewJeans’ agency ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin was the creative director of f(x)’s Pink Tape and she worked with SM Entertainment at that time. So many deemed these accusations from BELIFT LAB as groundless.

Meanwhile, this string of plagiarism accusations against two girl groups started when Min Hee Jin claimed that ILLIT ‘copied’ NewJeans. Soon, these claims became a big part of the ongoing power struggle between HYBE and ADOR.

Later, many allegations against the ADOR group also came flying claiming that their concept is also not authentic and plagiarized from many other artists.

