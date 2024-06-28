BLACKPINK's Lisa shows her fierce style in powerful ROCKSTAR music video; Watch

BLACKPINK's Lisa impressed fans once more with the release of her latest track, ROCKSTAR. The rapper once again proved the reason for her fame and star power. The talented artist marked her solo comeback in about two and a half years with her new single. Lisa made her debut as a soloist in 2021 with her single album, LALISA.

BLACKPINK's Lisa impresses with her powerful rap and moves in ROCKSTAR

On June 28, BLACKPINK member Lisa released her single ROCKSTAR along with the music video. Fans had been eagerly waiting for this release, as this would mark her first solo comeback since 2021. Additionally, this is also her first official release under her own label, LLOUD. Watch Lisa's new music video below.

In the video, Lisa shows her various sides, from rocking a black outfit to a white street-style cord set and an all-metallic look with science fiction vibes. The rapper never misses a beat with either her music or her fashion.

The video also features Lisa as never before. Her all-Englinh rap has more edge to it and her movements and choreographies also have a more powerful feel.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa

According to reports, BLACKPINK's Lisa will be a part of the upcoming drama The White Lotus Season 3. The production of The White Lotus Season 3 reportedly kicked off in February in Thailand. Lisa would be working under the name Lalisa Manobal, as she works in the HBO series.

In December 2023, it was confirmed that all BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities but they didn't sign with the agency for their individual activities. Lisa released her profile photos along with the news of the launch of her agency, LLOUD, earlier this year.

