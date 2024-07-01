BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ROCKSTAR surpasses IU’s Love wins all as most viewed 2024 music video by K-pop soloist in 24 hours

BLACKPINK’s Lisa made an epic solo comeback with her latest single ROCKSTAR. From the music video to the overall vibe, this power-injecting track has already captivated the fans. While BLINKs and Lilies celebrate Lisa’s return, the song itself is setting new records for her.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's ROCKSTAR surpasses IU's Love wins all with record music video views

According to updates, Lisa’s ROCKSTAR garnered over 25.2 million views within 24 hours of releasing on June 28, at 9:00 a.m. KST (5:30 a.m. IST).

With this impressive number, the K-pop icon reached a new monumental milestone. Her new single surpassed IU’s Love wins all as the most viewed 2024 music video by a K-pop soloist in 24 hours.

As ROCKSTAR became a trending music video worldwide, Lisa also shattered a few more records. Within 6 hours, she racked up 10 million views on YouTube, and in the next 6 hours, her comeback single reached 20 million.

These impressive view counts not only showcase her undeniably superior influence as a global K-pop icon but also further solidify her status in her solo career.

More about Lisa's ROCKSTAR

On June 28, at 9:00 a.m. KST (5:30 a.m. IST), the BLACKPINK made her highly-anticipated comeback with ROCKSTAR. Prior to the release, she already created quite the buzz with a breathtaking teaser and concept photos channeling her fierce avatar.

As soon as the music video dropped, fans flocked to YouTube to witness Lisa deliver another hit and she did. From the concept, and insane visuals to Lisa’s performance, dance break, and the overall vibe, this powerful music video truly showed why Lisa is a rockstar.

In addition, she shot the whole music video in her home country, Bangkok, proudly boasting her roots. At the same time, the song is also soaring high on music platforms like Spotify, iTunes, and Apple Music.

Here’s the music video for Lisa’s ROCKSTAR:

More about Lisa's upcoming activities

Meanwhile, ROCKSTAR marks Lisa’s first music release under her own company LLOUD, and RCA Records, which she signed with recently. Apart from music, she is also set to embark on her acting career soon. The K-pop idol has confirmed her casting in HBO series The White Lotus Season 3.

