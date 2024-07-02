BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ROCKSTAR debuts at 8th spot on US Chart, marking biggest Spotify debut by female K-pop soloist

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s latest solo single ROCKSTAR is soaring high on music platforms across the world. The song has already received almost 20 million streams on Spotify. This smash-hit track also made a record debut on the U.S. Spotify Global chart.

BLACKPINK's Lisa marks biggest Spotify debut by female K-pop soloist with ROCKSTAR

According to a recent update, Lisa’s ROCKSTAR debuted at no.8 on the U.S. Spotify Global Songs chart, marking the biggest debut by a female K-pop soloist ever on this platform.

With this, the K-pop idol also surpassed the performance of her previous solo hits like LALISA and MONEY, which respectively debuted at no.15 and 28 on the U.S. Spotify chart.

On the other hand, the song had received a total of 5.89M filtered streams on its debut day on the Global Spotify chart.

More record-breaking achievements of Lisa's ROCKSTAR

Meanwhile, in her home country Thailand, with a whopping 2.57 million unfiltered streams, Lisa’s ROCKSTAR topped the Top Songs chart, proving her extreme influence. With this, she also set a new Spotify record for the highest daily streams received for any tracks released in Thailand.

At the same time, ROCKSTAR is trending worldwide at no.1 in many countries across the globe including the UK, Australia, Philippines, South Korea, France, and more. Additionally, it also topped the chart for YouTube music videos trending worldwide.

The BLACKPINK rapper furthered her latest singles’ success by attaining many YouTube milestones as well. On the day of its release, ROCKSTAR amassed 10 million views within 6 hours. It also became the most-viewed 24-hour music video by a K-pop soloist released in 2024, surpassing IU’s Love wins all.

Know more about Lisa's ROCKSTAR

On June 28, at 9:00 a.m. KST (5:30 a.m. IST), Lisa unveiled her comeback single ROCKSTAR, with an epic music video that immediately garnered attention.

The insane visuals, cinematic storytelling, jaw-dropping dance break, her fierce looks, and the overall upbeat vibe of this music video elevated the power-injecting solo track of the K-pop icon. As fans celebrate her much-awaited return, Lisa continues to break the barriers and norms, paving the way for future female K-pop artists.

