BLACKPINK's Lisa announces ROCKSTAR release timings; leaves Indian fans elated with Mumbai in list

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is set to drop her highly anticipated comeback single ROCKSTAR on June 28, 2024. And adding to its excitement, the BLACKPINK member surprised her Indian fans with a brand new announcement.

On June 27, through her label LLOUD’s Instagram, Lisa announced ROCKSTAR’s premiere timings across major cities of the world. The big surprise was that the list included Mumbai which sent fans into a happiness frenzy. ROCKSTAR by Lisa will be released at 5:30 AM IST.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa announces world premiere timings of her upcoming single ROCKSTAR

On June 27, 2024, a day before ROCKSTAR’s release, Lisa surprised fans everywhere by starting a new trend. As the BLACKPINK member announced the world premiere details and timings of her upcoming comeback single ROCKSTAR.

Lisa will be releasing her highly awaited single ROCKSTAR on June 28, 2024, at 9 AM KST. To make things interesting and inform every fan of hers, Lisa unveiled world premiere details across major cities of the world including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Mumbai, and Tokyo.

See Lisa’s ROCKSTAR world premiere details here:

The announcement sent shockwaves through Lisa’s fandom in India as they did not expect the BLACKPINK member to include Mumbai in her list. It was a big surprise and a great present for fans as they could rest easy knowing that Lisa knew how much she is loved by her Indian fans.

Moreover, it's one of the first times a K-pop artist has mentioned India in their release schedule.

Know more about Lisa and ROCKSTAR

Lisa is one of the biggest K-pop stars in the world. She initially reached the heights of popularity as a member of the worldwide famous K-pop sensation BLACKPINK.

Lisa marked her wildly groundbreaking solo debut with the single album LALISA on September 10, 2021. After three years, the BLACKPINK member is finally making a solo comeback with her upcoming single ROCKSTAR.

ROCKSTAR’s rocking music video teaser has set the stage for a powerful banger filled with highly energetic lyrics. Meanwhile, the accompanying concept photos depict Lisa in a fierce vibe with big silver jewelry and a gorgeous mullet cut.

