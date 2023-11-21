BLACKPINK's Rosé's 2024 bucket list: Release new songs, meet fans, trip with pet Hank, and more

In a thrilling reveal, BLACKPINK's Rosé shares her 2024 bucket list, giving fans an enticing peek into her upcoming plans. Her aspirations range from connecting with BLINKs, the devoted fandom, to embarking on a journey with Hank, hinting at a mix of personal and professional goals.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé eyes 2024 for new music, fan encounters, and adventure with Hank

Recently featured in W Korea alongside her cherished companion, Hank, BLACKPINK's Rosé stunned fans with a captivating new appearance. Amid a fashion magazine photo shoot, she took a moment to unveil her upcoming plans in a video chat, revealing promising insights for 2024.

Prompted by a magazine representative, Rosé was asked to craft a bucket list for 2024, which she expanded to encompass four aspirations. Firstly, she expressed her desire to organize a fan meeting and fan sign event in the coming year. Despite the last fansign event occurring in November 2022, BLACKPINK's extensive 11-month BORN PINK tour, culminating in September 2023, allowed them to engage with numerous devoted BLINKs.

Rosé then shared her ambition to release a substantial amount of music. Since her solo debut with On The Ground and Gone in 2021, along with a recent cover of Stephen Sanchez's Until I Found You, fans have eagerly anticipated more solo creations, given Rosé's exceptional vocal prowess and songwriting skills.

Concluding her bucket list, Rosé revealed her desire to embark on a trip alongside her beloved three-year-old pup, Hank. The adorable canine, a constant companion by her side, is set to feature with Rosé in an upcoming season's greeting.

The revelations from Rosé hint at an exciting year ahead, both in terms of professional ventures and personal adventures, igniting further anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting her future releases and interactions.

Uncertainty persists regarding the renewal of BLACKPINK's non-exclusive contract with YG Entertainment

Following their extensive world tour, BORN PINK, BLACKPINK members have embarked on individual pursuits, leaving eager BLINKs anticipating updates on contract renewals with YG Entertainment.

Amidst a lack of information since the reported contract expiration in July, a recent promising development surfaced. According to an exclusive K-media report, the members have agreed to sustain group activities through a non-exclusive contract with YG Entertainment, allowing them the flexibility to engage with another agency for solo endeavors.

Despite YG Entertainment stating ongoing discussions, members are actively involved in their solo endeavors, adding an air of anticipation to the unfolding narrative.

