BLAKCPINK’s Jisoo says men and women can't be friends; Here's why WINNER’s Jinu is an exception

Kim Jisoo is not one to shy away from strong opinions and this is another time when the BLACKPINK member made it known that she was out for business. While appearing on a YouTube series for the Ding University channel by EBS, Jisoo delved into her opinions of platonic relationships between males and females, leaving the cast members amused with her words.

Jisoo about friendship between men and women

As WINNER member Jinu acts as the MC on the show and is in the same agency as Jisoo, YG Entertainment, he can be seen being proud of the guest. He is joined by the two characters on the show, Professor Owl, and Professor Elephant with their agenda being relationships between people. Asking about Jisoo and Jinu’s 10-year-long friendship, they approach the topic of friendships between men and women. On being asked if she thinks that males and females can be friends, Jisoo outright denies saying, “I believe they can’t exist”. While admitting that she’s unsure of how to put it, she does not think men and women can be friends easily.

How was WINNER’s Kim Jin Woo able to become Jisoo’s male friend?

The BLACKPINK member clarified that it’s possible if you’ve known each other for over 10 years, which in her case would be with Jinu. Jisoo added that if you occasionally ask each other about your lives and catch up, it would be fine. However, she believed that always texting each other or speaking on the phone would make it difficult for her to understand their relationship. Further in the show, Jisoo and Jinu discuss more details of levels that are okay in friendships and decide on their personal preferences.

About Jisoo

The BLACKPINK member was born on January 3, 1995, and is the oldest among the group members also comprising Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Apart from her beautiful, airy vocals, Jisoo has presented an interest in learning and exploring acting, making a cameo in the 2015 series The Producers. Making her official debut in a lead role, Jisoo starred opposite actor Jung Hae In, in the JTBC K-drama Snowdrop in 2021. She also made her solo singing debut with the album ME in March 2023.

