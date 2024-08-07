3 times BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim proved why white skirts will never go out of style

Blackpink's Jennie Kim is more than just a powerful artist; the girl also rocks stunning outfits. Jennie, being a fashion icon in the world of K-Pop, has a unique ability to style everything to perfection; and her takes on the white skirt are nothing short of inspiring.

Here are three specific occasions where we could pause and admire Jennie's ability to style white skirts while also drawing some useful style lessons.

White pinstriped skirt with black crop top

The SOLO songstress shared pictures of herself wearing a white pinstriped skirt with a crisp, tailored fit and subtle vertical lines. She paired the skirt with a black sleeveless crop top that added contrast and a trendy vibe. Balancing the sophisticated nature of the crop top and skirt, she injected a touch of color with her shoulder bag. The BLACKPINK rapper completed her outfit with white knee-high socks and black loafers, which gave her look a preppy and street-style element. Other accessories included a dainty pendant. With minimal makeup and her hair left open, she completed her cute look.

White pleated skirt with a jacket

For another look, Jennie opted for a white mini pleated skirt that highlighted her playful side. The skirt's flirty pleats added a dynamic touch while the crisp white color kept it fresh. She paired the skirt with a white jacket featuring a front zipper, creating a cohesive look. To finish her outfit, she chose white stockings and added a bold contrast with black boots. Her accessories included a black backpack. Her makeup was equally on point with sleek eyeliner and a nude lip. She completed her look with multiple braids, adding a stylish element to her appearance.

White maxi skirt with crop top

The How You Like That singer once turned heads with her monochromatic white ensemble. Her all-white look exuded a clean, minimalistic aesthetic. The white maxi skirt created a graceful and elegant silhouette, while the crop top added a contemporary edge. She finished her look with white socks and black sneakers, giving a street-style twist to an otherwise classic outfit. Her sleek hairstyle, with hair left open, gave the outfit a relaxed element. She kept her accessories minimal with tiny earrings, and for makeup, she took a subtle approach that gave her a fresh look.

Looking at Jennie Kim, one can learn a great deal about how to wear a white skirt without appearing boring. Whether flared, mini, or tailored, Jennie proved that white skirts can be both work-appropriate and trendy.

In this case, by matching the skirt with a fitted t-shirt, being playful, or wearing jackets and accessorizing properly, one can achieve a look that is both trendy and classy. Take the tips you've read here from Jennie and elevate your white skirt game. Transform it from just another boring piece in your closet to a lauded symbol that sets trends.

