Baby John Day 10 Box Office: Varun Dhawan's movie slips further with re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Two years after Bhediya, Varun Dhawan made a theatrical comeback with Atlee's production, Baby John in 2024. The highly-anticipated action thriller arrived on the occasion of Christmas Day last year. However, the box office couldn't turn out to be fruitful for the film as it failed to attract the audience. Also starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, the actioner continues to slip further and further during its theatrical run.

Baby John Struggles At Rs 40 Lakh On Day 10; To Finish At Rs 40 Crore

Directed by Kalees, Baby John collected Rs 33 crore net in the extended first week in India. Varun Dhawan-starrer fetched in the range of Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh on tenth day of its release. This comes a day after the action thriller earned Rs 75 lakh on January 2, 2025. The low business of Atlee's production on Day 10 has pushed the film to sink even more.

The cume collection of Varun and Keerthy's film now stands at Rs 33.4 crore. It is likely to end its theatrical run at Rs 40 crore at the Indian box office.

Baby John's Net Earnings In India Is Mentioned Below:

Days/Week Net Collections Extended Week 1 Rs 33 crore Day 10 Rs 40 lakh Total Rs 33.4 crore

Watch The Official Trailer of Baby John:

Baby John Faces Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-release And Marco At Hindi Box Office

Despite being released on Christmas, Baby John struggled at the box office, mainly due to Pushpa 2 wave along with other new releases. Even Salman Khan's cameo couldn't help Varun Dhawan-starrer gain more footfalls in cinemas.

Baby John is now competing with the re-release of the 2013 Bollywood blockbuster, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Malayalam film, Marco which is running successfully in theaters. While Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer is likely to open at Rs 2 crore today, Marco collected Rs 25 lakh net on third Friday in Hindi markets.

Kalees' helmer will also lock horns with Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel-starrer Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai next week. Rakesh Roshan's 2000 directorial is scheduled to hit the screens again on January 10, 2025. The re-release of the classic film coincides with Hrithik's 51st birthday which is likely to boost its business.

Baby John in theaters

Baby John plays in theatres now. Have you watched Baby John? If yes, what did you feel about it?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

