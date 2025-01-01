Baby John Day 8 India Box Office: Varun Dhawan-led action drama starts New Year on poor note; collects Rs 3 crore

Starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role, Baby John began the year 2025 on an underwhelming note. The mass action drama directed by Kalees couldn't capitalize much on New Year as well and continues to show dismal trends.

Baby John collects Rs 3 crore on New Year; targets lifetime collection under Rs 45 crore

Presented by Atlee Kumar of Jawan fame, Baby John has locked its fate at the box office. Opened with Rs 10.75 crore net on its first day (Christmas Day), the movie failed to remain strong afterwards. The Varun Dhawan starrer faced massive drops with each day passing and ended its opening extended weekend of 5 days at Rs 27 crore net.

Further, it crashed on its 1st Monday and started crawling at the box office. The movie made a total of Rs 31 crore in 7 days of its release. And now, it couldn't even capitalize on the New Year holiday. As per estimates, Baby John added Rs 3 crore net on its Day 8 (New Year 2025), taking its total cume to Rs 34 crore net at the Indian box office.

The 2nd weekend will be crucial for Baby John. If it manages to show steady hold, then it might end up collecting Rs 45 crore in its full run. The Varun Dhawan movie is expected to wrap its global theatrical run under Rs 75 crore gross. It will be a loss-making project for the makers.

The day-wise net India collections of Baby John are as under:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 10.75 crore 2 Rs 4.25 crore 3 Rs 3.25 crore 4 Rs 4.25 crore 5 Rs 4.50 crore 6 Rs 2 crore 7 Rs 2 crore 8 Rs 3 crore Total Rs 34 crore

About Baby John

Baby John follows the life of Inspector Satya Verma (Varun Dhawan), who goes by the alias Baby John and lives a seemingly peaceful life in Kerala with his daughter Khushi (Zara Zyanna) and his old friend, Ram Sevak (Rajpal Yadav). To the outside world, Baby John is a man of peace, but his true past as a fierce inspector is revealed when Khushi's teacher (Wamiqa Gabbi) uncovers his secret.

Further, the narrative delves into a flashback six years prior, where Baby John was married and involved in a high-stakes battle against Babar Sher (Jackie Shroff), a powerful figure exploiting young women. The film explores Baby John's journey to avenge his wife Meera's (Keerthy Suresh) fate and his fight against the exploitation of women.

Baby John in theaters

Baby John plays in theatres now. Have you watched Baby John? If yes, what did you feel about it?

