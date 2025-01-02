Baby John Day 9 India Box Office: Varun Dhawan's film comes down following the New Year holiday; collects Rs 75 lakh on Thursday

Baby John, directed by Kalees and starring Varun Dhawan, continues to struggle at the box office. The mass action drama failed to strike chords with the audience.

Baby John crumbles on Day 9 after New Year; collects Rs 75 lakh

Released on December 25 with much anticipation, the Atlee-presented commercial potboiler couldn't lure the audience much and sealed its fate at the box office. The Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh starrer movie had seen some hold on New Year by minting Rs 2.60 crore. However, it dropped the following day and added Rs 75 lakh to the tally today, on its 9th day of release.

The total cume of Baby John currently stands at Rs 34.35 crore net at the Indian box office. Looking at its disastrous trends, the movie is near its theatrical end. It is expected to remain under Rs 45 crore in its entire run, domestically, bagging a disaster verdict.

For the unversed, Baby John is a remake of a popular Tamil movie, Theri. One of the major reasons why the Varun Dhawan movie failed to pull the audience is its remake tag. Further, it met with average talks, which acted as the final nail in the coffin.

The day-wise net India collections of Baby John are as under:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 10.75 crore 2 Rs 4.25 crore 3 Rs 3.25 crore 4 Rs 4.25 crore 5 Rs 4.50 crore 6 Rs 2 crore 7 Rs 2 crore 8 Rs 2.60 crore 9 Rs 0.75 crore Total Rs 34.35 crore net

About Baby John

Baby John follows the life of Inspector Satya Verma (Varun Dhawan), who goes by the alias Baby John and lives a seemingly peaceful life in Kerala with his daughter Khushi (Zara Zyanna) and his old friend, Ram Sevak (Rajpal Yadav). To the outside world, Baby John is a man of peace, but his true past as a fierce inspector is revealed when Khushi's teacher (Wamiqa Gabbi) uncovers his secret.

Further, the narrative delves into a flashback six years prior, where Baby John was married and involved in a high-stakes battle against Babar Sher (Jackie Shroff), a powerful figure exploiting young women. The film explores Baby John's journey to avenge his wife Meera's (Keerthy Suresh) fate and his fight against the exploitation of women.

Baby John in theaters

Baby John plays in theatres now. Have you watched Baby John? If yes, what did you feel about it?

