Box Office: 5 Hindi action-thrillers that BOMBED at the ticket window, from Fan to Yodha

The ‘Action’ genre is often considered as a safe bet. However, the genre not only costs more money but often ends up crashing at the box office. Here's taking a look at the 5 sleek Hindi action thrillers that BOMBED at the box office.

5 action thrillers that BOMBED at the box office:

1. Fan

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Fan stars Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles. The action thriller was mounted on a massive budget of Rs 120 crore, although it failed to recover its cost. The movie could only collect around Rs 84 crore at the box office, becoming one of the major flops of Shah Rukh Khan's career.

2. A Gentleman

Made on a budget of Rs 67 crore, A Gentleman could only collect over Rs 17.75 crore net at the Indian box office, turning out to be a disaster.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, the 2017-released action thriller was directed by Raj & DK.

3. Runway 34

Runway 34 is a sleek action-thriller that is inspired by a true event. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles. Released on the occasion of Eid 2022, the movie failed to register any respectable number at the box office.

Runway 34 ended its theatrical run at just Rs 33.50 crore, against an estimated budget of Rs 105 crore.

Advertisement

4. Vikram Vedha

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, Vikram Vedha was a remake of a popular Tamil movie of the same name. Though the movie was appreciated for its strong performances, solid writing, and execution, the remake factor affected the project massively.

With a lifetime earning of Rs 79.50 crore, Vikram Vedha turned out to be a major disaster at the box office.

5. Yodha

Yodha, starring Siddharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna, and Disha Patani, couldn't hit the right chords with the audience and turned out to be a big flop at the box office.

The action thriller could only collect Rs 32 crore in India, adding another flop to the career of the lead actor.

Which of the above-mentioned movies do you like the most? Comment down and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's cult movie emerges FIRST HIT of 2025