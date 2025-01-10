Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's cult movie emerges FIRST HIT of 2025
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's cult romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turned out to be the first HIT film of 2025. Deets Inside.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, continues to attract the audience to the cinemas. The movie was re-released on January 3 in cinemas. With rising demand among the audience, YJHD recorded a phenomenal run at the box office.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani emerges as the first HIT film of 2025
Opened with Rs 1.15 crore on Day 1, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani witnessed solid growth over the weekend and collected around Rs 6.30 crore net in its opening weekend itself. The movie maintained a strong trend and collected Rs 1.60 crore on the first Monday, followed by Rs 1.70 crore, Rs 1.80 crore, and Rs 1.45 crore from Day 5 to Day 7.
The total cume of YJHD currently stands at Rs 13.05 crore net in its opening week. With such an encouraging theatrical run, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has emerged as the first HIT film of 2025 from Hindi cinema.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani approaches Rs 200 crore mark
Initially released in 2013, the cult romantic drama had collected around Rs 178 crore net in India. With its re-release in 2025, the movie is approaching the Rs 200 crore mark soon at the box office. Currently, it stands at Rs 192.30 crore net in India.
Looking at its glorious trends, the movie will continue to attract the audience for a couple of weeks and eventually collect around Rs 30 crore in India.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in theaters
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
