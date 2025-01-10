Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's cult movie emerges FIRST HIT of 2025

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's cult romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turned out to be the first HIT film of 2025. Deets Inside.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Jan 10, 2025 | 12:45 AM IST | 1.7K
Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone
Credits: Dharma Productions

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, continues to attract the audience to the cinemas. The movie was re-released on January 3 in cinemas. With rising demand among the audience, YJHD recorded a phenomenal run at the box office. 

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani emerges as the first HIT film of 2025 

Opened with Rs 1.15 crore on Day 1, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani witnessed solid growth over the weekend and collected around Rs 6.30 crore net in its opening weekend itself. The movie maintained a strong trend and collected Rs 1.60 crore on the first Monday, followed by Rs 1.70 crore, Rs 1.80 crore, and Rs 1.45 crore from Day 5 to Day 7. 

The total cume of YJHD currently stands at Rs 13.05 crore net in its opening week. With such an encouraging theatrical run, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has emerged as the first HIT film of 2025 from Hindi cinema. 

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani approaches Rs 200 crore mark 

Initially released in 2013, the cult romantic drama had collected around Rs 178 crore net in India. With its re-release in 2025, the movie is approaching the Rs 200 crore mark soon at the box office. Currently, it stands at Rs 192.30 crore net in India. 

Advertisement

Looking at its glorious trends, the movie will continue to attract the audience for a couple of weeks and eventually collect around Rs 30 crore in India. 

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in theaters

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office Opinion: Can Shahid Kapoor's Deva match the BLOCKBUSTER success of Kabir Singh?

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Mohit Dixit

With a master's degree in mass communication, Mohit finds his comfort in exploring cinema. He keeps up

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles