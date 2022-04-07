Box Office: Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai Final Worldwide Business

Valimai has exhausted its run at the box office with Rs. 119 crores in India and Rs. 155 crores globally. Ajith Kumar's starrer action thriller had an excellent start in Tamil Nadu recording the biggest non-holiday opening day in the state but business slowed down fast after that. The film performed well on the weekends, recording a big growth every Saturday and Sunday , but the collections came at a very level on weekdays in the first week and it wasn’t nearly enough to make up for those.

The film closed its Tamil Nadu business just shy of Rs. 100 crores, with Rs. 99 crores earning distributor share of Rs. 54 crores. The film is the ninth highest grosser ever in the state and second-biggest for Ajith behind Viswasam. Now Rs. 99 crores or for what it's worth Rs. 100 crores is a very good number in itself but the business structure in Kollywood or South India in general is very hostile to the distribution sector. The big-ticket movies are sold at SUPER HIT or BLOCKBUSTER prices and then even a HIT business comes out as a failure, which is something that happens often and was the case with this film as well. Valimai distribution rights in Tamil Nadu were valued at Rs. 64 crores approx, with final realisation ending up around Rs. 10 crores short.

Outside Tamil Nadu, AP/TS performance can be termed fair with a gross of Rs. 6 crores plus coming against competition from Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak which sucked out showcasing from the movie, second day onwards. Karnataka had a good opening but dropped heavily after that while Kerala was a washout.

Overseas performance was quite average as well with usual Tamil business hubs like Malaysia giving underwhelming numbers. The Middle East had a very good start but (you guessed it...) dropped heavily after that. Ajith’s overseas market has been stagnant for some time now. Valimai looked like a film that could have changed it with high production values actioner, but numbers remained ordinary.

The worldwide closing territorial breakdown for Valimai is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 99 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 6.30 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 6.40 crores

Kerala - Rs. 2.95 crores

North India - Rs. 4.30 crores

India - Rs. 118.95 crores

Middle East - $1.39 million

Malaysia - $0.80 million

North America - $0.70 million

Singapore - $0.55 million

Sri Lanka - $0.40 million

UK and Europe - $0.75 million

Australia - $0.15 million

Rest of World - $0.10 million

Overseas - $4.84 million / Rs. 36.50 crores