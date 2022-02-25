Box Office: Ajith Kumar's Valimai beats Master to record the biggest non-holiday opening day in Tamil Nadu

Valimai had an excellent start at the Tamil Nadu box office as it recorded the biggest first-day box office collections for Ajith Kumar. Released at around 565 locations across Tamil Nadu, the film grossed an est. Rs. 26-27 crores approx on Thursday. The film’s opening day in the state is the best ever for a non-holiday release while the second biggest overall behind Sarkar (Rs. 31.84 crores).

The initial numbers coming from territories like Salem, NSA, MR, etc. suggest a number around Rs. 25 crores. The two biggest circuits Chengalpat and Coimbatore are reporting closer to all-time record numbers which put overall numbers over Rs. 26 crores. Depending on where these two land, the opening day will be Rs. 26-27 crores, above Master (Rs. 25.26 crores). The actual numbers and top ten Tamil Nadu opening days will be posted later in the day.

The territory numbers for Valimai opening day with comparison to Master are as follows:

North-South Arcot

Valimai - Rs. 3.30 crores

Master - Rs. 4.03 crores

Madurai - Ramanathapuram

Valimai - Rs. 3.20 crores

Master - Rs. 3.23 crores

Trichy-Tanjore

Valimai - Rs. 2.50 crores

Master - Rs. 2.14 crores

Salem

Valimai - Rs. 2.30 crores

Master - Rs. 2.29 crores

Tirunelveli - Kanyakumari

Valimai - Rs. 1.60 crores

Master - Rs. 1.87 crores