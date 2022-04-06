All time Top Ten Highest Grossing Indian Movies Worldwide; RRR rises to Third topping Rs. 900 crores
On its twelfth day of release, S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR topped Rs. 900 crores worldwide, becoming the fourth Indian movie to do so. With a gross of Rs. 913 crores approx through Tuesday, RRR outstripped 2015 release Bajrangi Bhaijaan, becoming the third-biggest grossing Indian movie of all time globally. The top two movies are Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion and it’s unlikely that RRR will ever catch up to those films. Though if one considers only traditional markets, excluding China, RRR is only behind Baahubali 2 as Dangal did the bulk of its business from the Middle Kingdom.
The domestic and overseas split for RRR as of yesterday is Rs. 726 crores and Rs. 187 crores ($24.50 million). It will add another Rs. 200 crores or so in India and Rs. 20 crores overseas for a final business somewhere around Rs. 1125-1150 crores. There will be a Japan release sometime later in the year and Rajamouli has made some niche there with Baahubali movies, so that will add to the total. A China release may be there as well, though not much will be expected since even Baahubali 2 didn’t do much but may give the film bragging rights to Rs. 1200 crores worldwide number.
The all-time top ten highest-grossing Indian movies worldwide are as follows:
- Dangal - Rs. 2008.30 crores
- Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 1754.50 crores
- RRR - Rs. 913 crores approx (12 days)
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Rs. 902.80 crores
- Secret Superstar - Rs. 895.50 crores
- PK - Rs. 762 crores
- 2.0 - Rs. 666.30 crores
- Sultan - Rs. 616.60 crores
- Sanju - Rs. 588.30 crores
- Baahubali: The Beginning - Rs. 581 crores
