All time Top Ten Highest Grossing Indian Movies Worldwide; RRR rises to Third topping Rs. 900 crores

The domestic and overseas split for RRR as of yesterday is Rs. 726 crores and Rs. 187 crores ($24.50 million). It will add another Rs. 200 crores or so in India and Rs. 20 crores overseas for a final business somewhere around Rs. 1125-1150 crores. There will be a Japan release sometime later in the year and Rajamouli has made some niche there with Baahubali movies, so that will add to the total. A China release may be there as well, though not much will be expected since even Baahubali 2 didn’t do much but may give the film bragging rights to Rs. 1200 crores worldwide number.