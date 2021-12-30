Box Office: Valimai fetches Record Prices for Ajith Kumar in Tamil Nadu

The much anticipated Valimai theatrical rights have fetched record prices all across Tamil Nadu for Ajith Kumar. Previously Viswasam held the record for the highest prices for the superstar. H. Vinoth directed film is slated to release during the festival period of Pongal next month, with the trailer of the film to release today.

Earlier last year, the producers of the film had sold the film’s Tamil Nadu theatrical rights to their past associate, Gopuram Films, in a lump sum advance of amount Rs. 55 crores. The individual territories were then sold to sub distributors this month, with exception of Madurai and Chennai City, which will be distributed by their own office. The sub territories have fetched prices roughly 0-10 per cent less than the final business of Viswasam. Based on that, Madurai and City are estimated values in that ratio.

Following is the territory-wise break-up of theatrical rights of Valimai in Tamil Nadu:

Chennai City - Rs. 5 crores (own release)

Chengalpet - Rs. 13 crores

Coimbatore - Rs. 11 crores

North South Arcot - Rs. 7.50 crores

Madurai - Ramanathapuram - Rs. 10 crores (own release)

Salem - Rs. 6 crores

Trichy - Tanjore - Rs. 7.50 crores

Tirunelveli - Kamyakumari - Rs. 4.50 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 64.50 crores

The prices are very rational considering the looming threat of CoVID Omicron restrictions and the competition from RRR, which releases a week prior. Generally, a film from another industry isn’t a threat for big Kollywood films in Tamil Nadu (beknownst as ‘Thala’nadu), but S.S. Rajamouli still holds the record for biggest grosser in the state, even after more than four years since release. The film could have yielded another 10-15 per cent if not for the above mentioned factors, which would have been among the highest ever for any film. The complete pre-release business of the film is expected to be near Rs. 150 crores, we will be having more on that

Note: The prices mentioned above are excluding GST.

