Which actors from Tamil cinema have received Padma Bhushan? Check out full list

Every year, the Padma Awards honor India’s best talents. In Tamil cinema, some actors have received the Padma Bhushan for their outstanding work in films. These stars have made a lasting impact through their performances. Let’s take a moment to celebrate these proud recipients of the prestigious award.

Tamil actors who have been honored with Padma Bhushan

1. Sivaji Ganesan (1984)

Sivaji Ganesan received the Padma Bhushan in 1984 from the Government of India. By then, he was already a giant in Indian cinema. His career spanned over 30 years with more than 250 films in multiple languages. Known for his acting and screen presence, he was called Nadigar Thilagam. Earlier, he got the Padma Shri in 1966 and later, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1997.

2. Rajinikanth (2000)

Rajinikanth was awarded with the Padma Bhushan in 2000. The award acknowledged his exceptional acting skills and the influence he had on the cultural landscape. In 2016, Thalaivar's legacy grew even further when he was honored with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award.

3. Kamal Haasan (2014)

Kamal Haasan received the Padma Bhushan in 2014. This was in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. He had earlier been honored with the Padma Shri in 1990. By the time he got the Padma Bhushan, Kamal Haasan had acted in nearly 200 films.

4. Vijayakanth (2024)

Vijayakanth was posthumously honored with the Padma Bhushan in 2024 for his outstanding work in Tamil cinema. He passed away on December 28, 2023. His wife Premalatha received the award, joined by their son Vijay Prabhakaran. With over 150 films and a political career, Vijayakanth left behind a legacy that continues to inspire many.

5. Ajith Kumar (2025)

Ajith Kumar received the Padma Bhushan on April 28, 2025. The award was given for his long-standing contribution to the world of art and film. President Droupadi Murmu presented the honor during an official ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ajith was announced as one of the recipients back in January 2025.

6. Shobana (2025)

Shobana, known for her work in films and Bharatanatyam, was honored with the Padma Bhushan in January 2025. She had earlier received the Padma Shri in 2006. Shobana is also a two-time National Award winner. Apart from acting, she leads the Kalarpana dance school in Chennai.

