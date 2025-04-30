Ajith Kumar REJECTS prefixes being used with his name: ‘I’m an actor and getting paid for it’

Ajith Kumar grabbed headlines across the South film industry after recently being conferred with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award. While he continues to win the hearts of fans with his impeccable work, the actor has now dismissed the use of any prefixes added to his name by the audience.

In an interview with India Today, Ajith Kumar shared his thoughts following the prestigious honor and admitted that the entire experience still hasn’t fully sunk in.

Moreover, he also addressed the various prefixes people have attached to his name due to his success, expressing his dislike for them and emphasizing that he prefers to lead a simple life as an actor who gets paid for his work.

Ajith said, “I don't believe in these tags. I prefer being called Ajith or AK or whatever. See it's just another job. I mean I am an actor by profession, I get paid for it in my job. Fame, fortune are all by-products of your work. So I think I love my job, I love what I’ve been doing for the last 33 years. And I am trying to keep my life as simple as I can.”

For the unversed, this isn’t the first time the Good Bad Ugly actor has spoken his mind and expressed his clear dislike for the special tags often used to identify him.

That’s not all—he has often urged his fans to live their own lives well instead of being overly concerned with his. Moreover, Ajith has advised his followers to treat his contemporaries and colleagues with equal respect and to avoid engaging in fan wars of any kind.

Coming back to AK’s Padma Bhushan win, the actor was accompanied at the prestigious ceremony by his wife Shalini and their children, Anoushka and Aadvik, who proudly cheered for him as he received the tremendous honor.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar’s last two films, Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, performed well at the box office and received widespread acclaim. In addition, the Tamil actor has been riding high on success with his impressive performance as a racing car driver in international motorsports events.

