WATCH: Ajith Kumar receives Padma Bhushan in presence of PM Narendra Modi, wife Shalini, daughter Anoushka, and son Aadvik celebrate
Ajith Kumar, the Tamil superstar, was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan on April 28, 2025. The award was presented to the actor for his continuing contributions to the field of art and cinema.
