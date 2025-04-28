Padma Awards 2025 Akshay Kumar Baahubali Re-Release Vicky Kaushal Jaat Box Office Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Paresh Rawal Andaz Apna Apna Box Office Akshay Kumar Tourist Family

WATCH: Ajith Kumar receives Padma Bhushan in presence of PM Narendra Modi, wife Shalini, daughter Anoushka, and son Aadvik celebrate

Ajith Kumar is granted Padma Bhushan, the 3rd highest civilian award in Indian from the President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of PM Narendra Modi.

By Goutham S
Published on Apr 28, 2025  |  06:53 PM IST |  14K
Ajith Kumar receives Padma Bhushan in presence of PM Narendra Modi as family celebrates
Ajith Kumar receives Padma Bhushan in presence of PM Narendra Modi as family celebrates (PC: DD National, YT)

Ajith Kumar, the Tamil superstar, was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan on April 28, 2025. The award was presented to the actor for his continuing contributions to the field of art and cinema.

The Indian government’s 3rd highest civilian award was presented to the actor by President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

See pics and video here:

Ajith Kumar receives Padma Bhushan from President of India (PC: DD National)


Credits: DD National
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a content writer at Pinkvilla with a passion for crafting compelling narratives.

