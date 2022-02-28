Ajith Kumar's Valimai weekend box office; Records HUGE jump on Sunday

Valimai had an Excellent Sunday at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 19.50 crores approx on its day four. It recorded a huge jump of nearly 30 per cent on Sunday, taking its total to Rs. 82 crores. The weekend trend of the film is very healthy after the drop on Friday, it now gives it a solid platform to sustain during weekdays.

In Tamil Nadu, Ajith Kumar starrer recorded the second-biggest Sunday of all time beating 2.0 (Rs. 14.90 crores), with Rs. 16 crores approx. It was only behind Bigil (Rs. 19.77 crores), for whom Sunday was day three, while Valimai Sunday is day four. The way the film was going during the matinees, it looked like will easily go over Rs. 17 crores, but night shows slowed down a bit, keeping it around Rs. 16 crores. The four-day weekend in the state is Rs. 66.50 crores approx, which is almost the same as Ajith’s biggest “7 days” of Rs. 67.20 crores for Viswasam. The film is certain to go over Rs. 100 crores even with an ordinary trending from here on and if the weekdays hold well could be a 110 or even 120.

The day-wise box office collections of Valimai at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 35.25 crores

Friday - Rs. 12 crores

Saturday - Rs. 15.25 crores

Sunday - Rs. 19.50 crores

Total - Rs. 82 crores

Collections also jumped big outside Tamil Nadu, with Karnataka going over Rs. 1 crore on Sunday and a total of Rs. 5 crores in four days. In AP/TS the film has earned roughly Rs. 2 crores share during the weekend with a good jump on Sunday. The Hindi version of the film is collecting at low levels but recorded good occupancies at various centres, which is very encouraging for prospects of dubbed films from the South.

The territorial breakdown of Valimai at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 66.50 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 5.10 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 4.30 crores

Kerala - Rs. 2.30 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 3.80 crores