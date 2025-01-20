Box Office: Can Kiara Advani CHANGE fortunes with War 2 after Game Changer debacle?

Kiara Advani's latest Pan-India movie, Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan, couldn't impress the audience much and tanked at the box office. Here's putting some light on the box office potential of Kiara Advani’s upcoming release, War 2.

After the debacle of Shankar-directed Game Changer, Kiara Advani will next be seen in War 2, which stars two mega forces: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Kiara plays a romantic hook for Hrithik Roshan’s character, R&AW agent Kabir. It is yet to be known whether Kiara’s character also comes from the intelligence agency.

War 2 is among the most hyped movies of 2025. It is slated to hit the big screen on August 14, cashing in on the Independence Day weekend. The spy action movie is expected to take a thunderous opening and rip off all the existing box office records. The fate of War 2 will definitely bring Kiara Advani back into the game after the disastrous performance of Game Changer.

However, Kiara will be seen in much less screen time than the two giants. Even then, if the movie receives a green signal from the audience and the critics, its success will eventually change the fortunes of everyone involved in the project, including Kiara Advani.

War 2, being a crucial part of YRF Spy Universe, is the hottest IP coming this year. If we go by the expectations, the Ayan Mukerji-directed film has the potential to mark its entry into the magical Rs 1000 crore club. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was the Rs 1000 crore club opener for the Hindi movies at the global box office. Interestingly, it was also a part of the popular cinematic universe.

Further, Kiara Advani will be seen in Yash starrer Toxic. The Geethu Mohandas directorial is scheduled for release in December 2025. However, the true box office pull of Kiara Advani will be judged by the performance of Shakti Shalini, which will be billed completely on her shoulders.

