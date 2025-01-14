Big Pan-Indian Box Office Competitors: Allu Arjun meets Prabhas on top; Jr NTR pins hope on War 2 after reasonable Devara outing

The trend of pan-Indian releases have significantly gained attention in the cinema in recent times. With the cross-cultural movement in Indian cinema, such films have bridged the gap of language barriers across various states in our nation. Pan-Indian movies offer wider appeal through dubbed versions or simultaneous releases while catering to the diverse audience across the country.

Pan-Indian Cinema: Lookback To Big Box Office Competitors In Recent Times

2024 saw big commercial entertainers at the Indian box office with the likes of Kalki 2898 AD, Devara: Part 1, and Pushpa 2: The Rule. South actor Prabhas has been the first major pan Indian star from recent times with successful releases like the Baahubali series, Saaho, and Kalki 2898 AD. Barring misfires like Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, it is safe to say that he has the potential to open a movie well on his own shoulders in the Hindi markets.

With back-to-back two Pushpa movies, Allu Arjun has become a household name in the Hindi markets. He enjoys great fan-following for his character Pushpa Raj among Hindi-speaking audience.

After the successful performances of RRR and Devara Part 1, Jr. NTR is now eyeing on War 2. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, the upcoming film will feature the Devara star in a crucial role. The War sequel will mark Jr NTR's Bollywood debut.

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English languages. Devara had five versions of its theatrical release including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Pushpa 2 was dubbed in six languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam.

Cross-Industry Collaborations Of Big Stars

Speaking of Kalki 2898 AD, director Nag Ashwin collaborated with talented artists like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and others, ranging from Tollywood to Bollywood. Meanwhile, Koratala Siva's helmer had Telugu actor Jr NTR sharing screen space with Hindi cinema actors, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Sukumar's directorial, Pushpa 2, which was headlined by Tollywood star Allu Arjun, featured pan-Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Moreover, the Hindi dubbed version had Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade as the voice artist for Pushpa Raj.

With the growing popularity of pan-Indian releases, our film industry will flourish more and more.

ALSO READ: It's Official: Pushpa 2 Reloaded version gets a NEW release date; Allu Arjun shares Telugu GLIMPSE from unseen footage