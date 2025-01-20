Game Changer vs Devara (Hindi) Till 2nd Weekend: Jr NTR's movie performs better

Let's analyze the box office performances of Game Changer and Devara Part 1. While Game Changer was released in 2025, Devara hit the screens in 2024.

By Nisha Singh
Updated on Jan 20, 2025  |  02:13 PM IST |  5.3K
Game Changer vs Devara (Hindi) Till 2nd Weekend: Jr NTR's movie performs better
Picture courtesy: Zee Studios/YouTube; T-Series/YouTube

2025 welcomed S Sukumar's much-awaited film, Game Changer in theaters. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the political action thriller failed to lure the audience with its box office game and headed for a disastrous run. Game Changer completed 10 days of its release last Sunday. On that note, let's analyze the performances of Game Changer and Devara Part 1 till second weekend.

Game Changer vs Devara Part 1: Hindi Box Office Performances Till Second Weekend

Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer opened to Rs 7 crore on January 10 at the Hindi box office. In the first week, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer collected Rs 27.35 crore. In the second weekend, S Sukumar's Telugu film earned Rs 1.5 crore which comprises of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The cume collection of Game Changer (Hindi) till second weekend stands at Rs 28.85 crore.

Coming to Devara Part 1, the 2024 film started its journey with Rs 7.75 crore opening in Hindi markets. In the first week, Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's movie earned Rs 43 crore. Koratala Siva's helmer minted Rs 6.75 crore in the second weekend, bringing its total earnings to Rs 49.75 crore at the Hindi box office.

Game Changer And Devara: Part 1 Box Office Collections Till Second Sunday Are As Follows

Days  Game Changer   Devara: Part 1 
Friday Rs 7 crore Rs 7.5 crore
Saturday Rs 6.65 crore Rs 8.75 crore
Sunday Rs 7 crore Rs 10.25 crore
Monday Rs 1.75 crore Rs 3.75 crore
Tuesday Rs 2.45 crore Rs 4 crore
Wednesday Rs 1.40 crore Rs 6.50 crore
Thursday Rs 1.1 crore Rs 2.25 crore
Friday Rs 70 lakh Rs 2 crore
Saturday Rs 35 lakh Rs 2.25 crore
Sunday Rs 45 lakh Rs 2.5 crore
Total Rs 28.85 crore Rs 49.75 crore

Devara: Part 1 witnessed good business in Hindi markets unlike Game Changer. The latest release marked the comeback of Ram Charan as a solo lead and second collaboration with his co-star Kiara Advani.

Advertisement

Have you watched these movies in theaters?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Game Changer vs Devara 1st Weekend Hindi Box Office Comparison: Here's how Ram Charan's political-drama has competed with Jr NTR's sea-actioner

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Nisha Singh

Bollywood enthusiast who is always ready to have filmy 'chai-pe-charcha'. With over five years of experience in the media

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles