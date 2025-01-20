Game Changer vs Devara (Hindi) Till 2nd Weekend: Jr NTR's movie performs better
Let's analyze the box office performances of Game Changer and Devara Part 1. While Game Changer was released in 2025, Devara hit the screens in 2024.
2025 welcomed S Sukumar's much-awaited film, Game Changer in theaters. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the political action thriller failed to lure the audience with its box office game and headed for a disastrous run. Game Changer completed 10 days of its release last Sunday. On that note, let's analyze the performances of Game Changer and Devara Part 1 till second weekend.
Game Changer vs Devara Part 1: Hindi Box Office Performances Till Second Weekend
Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer opened to Rs 7 crore on January 10 at the Hindi box office. In the first week, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer collected Rs 27.35 crore. In the second weekend, S Sukumar's Telugu film earned Rs 1.5 crore which comprises of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The cume collection of Game Changer (Hindi) till second weekend stands at Rs 28.85 crore.
Coming to Devara Part 1, the 2024 film started its journey with Rs 7.75 crore opening in Hindi markets. In the first week, Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's movie earned Rs 43 crore. Koratala Siva's helmer minted Rs 6.75 crore in the second weekend, bringing its total earnings to Rs 49.75 crore at the Hindi box office.
Game Changer And Devara: Part 1 Box Office Collections Till Second Sunday Are As Follows
|Days
|Game Changer
|Devara: Part 1
|Friday
|Rs 7 crore
|Rs 7.5 crore
|Saturday
|Rs 6.65 crore
|Rs 8.75 crore
|Sunday
|Rs 7 crore
|Rs 10.25 crore
|Monday
|Rs 1.75 crore
|Rs 3.75 crore
|Tuesday
|Rs 2.45 crore
|Rs 4 crore
|Wednesday
|Rs 1.40 crore
|Rs 6.50 crore
|Thursday
|Rs 1.1 crore
|Rs 2.25 crore
|Friday
|Rs 70 lakh
|Rs 2 crore
|Saturday
|Rs 35 lakh
|Rs 2.25 crore
|Sunday
|Rs 45 lakh
|Rs 2.5 crore
|Total
|Rs 28.85 crore
|Rs 49.75 crore
Devara: Part 1 witnessed good business in Hindi markets unlike Game Changer. The latest release marked the comeback of Ram Charan as a solo lead and second collaboration with his co-star Kiara Advani.
Have you watched these movies in theaters?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Game Changer vs Devara 1st Weekend Hindi Box Office Comparison: Here's how Ram Charan's political-drama has competed with Jr NTR's sea-actioner