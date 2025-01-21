EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Oberoi to portray a negative role in historical drama Kesari Veer alongside Sooraj Pancholi and Suniel Shetty; exciting details inside

Actor Vivek Oberoi is all set to share the screen with Suniel Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi in an upcoming historical drama film titled Kesari Veer: Legend Of Somnath. The movie is produced by Kanu Chauhan under the banner of Chauhan Studios and directed by Prince Dhiman. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kanu Chauhan revealed some details about Vivek Oberoi's character and provided further insights into the film.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, producer Kanu Chauhan shared details about Vivek Oberoi's role in the movie and shared, "Vivek Oberoi is playing a negative role in the film, which is set in the 14th century. He portrays the head soldier of the Tughlaq dynasty, who comes to Gujarat to loot the Somnath Temple, destroy the temples, and convert Hindus into Muslims."

On being asked about the movie's current status, he shared, "Regarding the film's current status, we have completed 120 days of shooting, and the filming is now finished. We are currently in post-production, focusing on VFX work and other post-production tasks."

The producer also shared other cast details about Kesari Veer and said, "As for the roles, Sooraj Pancholi is the hero of the film, while Suniel Shetty plays a crucial role. He portrays a character who aids in the war to save the temple and serves as a mentor in the film. The poster will be released soon, and more details will follow."

Advertisement

The project delves into the inspiring tale of unsung warriors who fought and sacrificed their lives to protect the Somnath Temple from invaders in the 14th century AD.

In Kesari Veer, Suniel Shetty takes on the role of a mentor, while Vivek Oberoi portrays the villain. Sooraj Pancholi takes on the lead role in the film. Produced by Kanu Chauhan under the banner of Chauhan Studios, the movie has a budget of Rs 60 crore and is currently in post-production.

Directed by Prince Dhiman, who previously helmed Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega for Amazon Prime, the film is set for a pan-India release in multiple languages.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan reportedly sells his luxurious duplex for Rs 83 crore; here’s the profit he made