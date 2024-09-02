EXCLUSIVE: Is Minnal Murali 2 with director Basil Joseph expected? Here’s what ARM actor has to say

Tovino Thomas is all set to come to the big screens soon with his much-awaited film Ajayante Randam Moshanam, aka ARM. Talking to Pinkvilla on the same, the actor was also asked about the sequel to his hit flick, Minnal Murali.

Talking in detail about it, Tovino Thomas said, “First of all, my director is very busy acting. Basil Joseph is a busy actor in Kerala, and right now he is acting in a movie which I’m producing and very soon, he’ll start his next directorial, which isn’t Minnal Murali 2.”

The actor added, “Let him take his sweet time to find the best screenplay for Minnal Murali 2. Minnal Murali 1 wasn’t a forced film…it just happened, so we don’t want to force Minnal Murali 2 also. If it is supposed to happen, it will happen.”

Moreover, the actor was also asked about the possibility of making the movie into a cinematic universe. In response, the actor said, “Probably, we’ll come with that universe, or maybe this Jyothi Kaavu (the village in ARM) can be the beginning of a universe. Basil is even acting in this movie as well in ARM as well during the 1990s segment.”

Interestingly, the makers of Minnal Murali have launched their own cinematic universe called Weekend Cinematic Universe. The universe is announced to have Minnal Murali as their first installment, with their next film set to be announced tomorrow. The movie would feature Dhyan Sreenivasan as the lead, with directors Indraneel Gopeekrishnan and Rahul G helming it.

Tovino Thomas’s next movie, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), is a fantasy flick directed by Jithin Lal. The film is set in three different periods, spanning across three generations.

The actor plays three different roles in the movie, namely - Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan. Taking place in Northern Kerala, the film focuses on the treasures nestling inside the land and the heroes who strive to protect it.

With Tovino playing the main lead, the movie has actors like Krithi Shetty (in her Malayalam debut), Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Anson Paul, Rohini, Harish Uthaman, Elango Kumaravel, and many more in critical roles.

