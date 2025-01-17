Box Office: Interstellar re-releases alongside Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa in India; How much will Christopher Nolan's movie collect?

Christopher Nolan’s much-celebrated sci-fi epic Interstellar is set for a grand re-release in India on February 7, alongside two highly anticipated Hindi films — Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa. While the three films will share the same release date, each will cater to a different set of audiences, meaning their box office performances are unlikely to eat into each other.

The re-release of Interstellar is targeting a loyal niche, consisting largely of Nolan fans and sci-fi enthusiasts, ensuring a solid turnout for the film in theaters. The movie’s return in IMAX format only adds another layer of excitement, drawing fans eager to experience its breathtaking visuals and profound themes once again. Note: Advance bookings for the film have already begun, despite the release date being 20 days away.

While Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa are set to attract mainstream audiences with their action-packed sequences and romantic themes, Interstellar will appeal to a more intellectual crowd seeking an immersive cinematic experience. In terms of box office expectations, the latter film is not expected to rake in record numbers, but it is definitely projected to perform steadily, contributing to the film’s global re-release tally of $24.5 million.

During its original box office run in 2014, the film made $188 million domestically and $681 million worldwide.

The logline for Interstellar reads, “When Earth becomes uninhabitable in the future, a farmer and ex-NASA pilot, Joseph Cooper, is tasked to pilot a spacecraft, along with a team of researchers, to find a new planet for humans.”

Badass Ravikumar, a Hindi-language musical film, is helmed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. It serves as a spin-off to the 2014 film The Xpose, with Reshammiya reprising his titular role. The film also stars Prabu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Sonia Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, and Saurabh Sachdeva.

Loveyapa, an adequately hyped movie, stars Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, and Junaid Khan, the elder son of Aamir Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan (Laal Singh Chaddha), the film promises to be a modern romance exploring love, likes, and everything in between.

As fans prepare for the return of Interstellar, it’s an exciting time to reflect on which other Christopher Nolan films they would like to experience on the big screen again. Do share the list with us as well!