Box Office: Is Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar really becoming a highly anticipated theatrical film for Hindi viewers?

Among the January 2025 releases, Badass Ravikumar, starring Himesh Reshammiya in the lead role, has succeeded in igniting buzz among the audience. The movie is slowly becoming one of the most awaited releases for the Hindi audience, with each promotional unit dropping.

The trailer of Badass Ravikumar worked very well with the audience and captured their attention with its meme-worthy fun dialogues. Interestingly, the 3-minute, 26-second-long trailer of Badass Ravikumar witnessed around double the viewership of the Sky Force trailer and Deva teaser on YouTube, all released on the same day.

Further, the latest song from the album Dil Ke Taj Mahal started trending on social media platforms ever since it was released. The response has been phenomenal so far, and if the makers keep on maintaining the hype, Badass Ravikumar can sail a successful run at the box office.

Himesh Reshammiya has played very well by encashing on the troll material of his previous movies. This time, the popular singer-actor came up with an unapologetic attitude and doubled down on the meme nature and troll stuff in his upcoming film, Badass Ravikumar, which is turning the tide for him.

Reshammiya still has a solid collection of melodies as part of its promotional assets. It will be interesting to see how the upcoming promotional units will amp up the buzz and help drive the audience to the theatres.

The budget of Badass Ravikumar is in check, and the actor-producer has already made all the recoveries by selling the music and other non-theatrical rights, even before its release. Don't wonder if Badass Ravikumar will emerge as Hindi cinema's first blockbuster in 2025.

For the unversed, Badass Ravikumar is releasing on January 17, in a clash with Aaman Devgn's Azaad and Kangana Ranaut's Emergency.

