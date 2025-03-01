Box Office: Ne Zha 2 continues UNSTOPPABLE run; Read to know how close it is to MONUMENTAL USD 2 billion

Ne Zha 2 has taken the global box office by storm, breaking records and earning widespread acclaim. The Chinese animated fantasy adventure, directed by Jiozi, has already amassed a staggering USD 1.94 billion worldwide, with USD 1.91 billion coming from its domestic market alone in just a month since its release. Its unprecedented success has made it the highest-grossing animated film of all time, surpassing Inside Out 2 (2024) in record time and setting new milestones for non-English language films.

With presales for its fifth Saturday already reaching USD 8.4 million, Ne Zha 2 is poised to continue its record-breaking streak.

Below are the reasons why Ne Zha 2 became a box office juggernaut

One of the biggest factors behind Ne Zha 2’s success is its deep-rooted connection to Chinese mythology. The film builds on the legacy of Ne Zha (2019), which introduced audiences to the titular character’s mythological origins. The sequel expands on Ne Zha and his companion Ao Bing’s journey as spirits, with Master Taiyi Zhenren attempting to reconstruct their bodies while facing numerous conflicts. The film’s narrative is inspired by the 16th-century novel Investiture of the Gods (Fengshen Yanyi), but it also incorporates creative modern storytelling that appeals to new-generation audiences.

The animation quality of Ne Zha 2 has been praised for its stunning visuals, intricate character design, and fluid action sequences. Enlight Pictures has pushed the boundaries of Chinese animation, blending traditional artistic elements with cutting-edge CGI technology. The dynamic fight scenes, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant colors contribute to the film’s celebrated visual spectacle, making it an immersive experience for audiences of all ages.

Beyond its action and mythology, Ne Zha 2 resonates with audiences due to its strong emotional themes. The film explores identity, redemption, self-discovery, and friendship, allowing viewers to connect with its characters on a deeper level.

Released on January 29, 2025, to coincide with the Chinese New Year, Ne Zha 2 capitalized on the holiday period, drawing massive crowds. It set multiple records, including the highest-grossing film in a single market, surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens in North America. Additionally, it became the first non-English film to cross USD 1 billion, proving the global appeal of Chinese cinema.

With critical acclaim and overwhelming audience support, Ne Zha 2 has solidified its place in animation history and is on track to become the highest-grossing film of the year.

Are theaters near you playing this box office giant? If yes, this is a must-watch for animation lovers and general audiences alike.