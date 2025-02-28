Captain America 4 Day 15 India Box Office: Poor Rs 10 lakh Friday confirms Brave New World as one of MCU’s worst runs in India

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World has wrapped up its third Friday at the Indian box office with a collection of Rs 10 lakh. The film, which started with moderate expectations on February 14, has seen a steady decline in footfalls, and on its Day 15 in the country, its total stands at approximately Rs 23.85 crore. Given the current trajectory, the film is expected to finish its theatrical run within Rs 30 crore, marking a disappointing outcome for an MCU project in India.

Captain America 4 Day Wise India Box Office Breakdown:

Day Collection (₹ Crore) Day 1 4.25 Day 2 4.75 Day 3 4.50 Day 4 1.60 Day 5 1.45 Day 6 1.45 Day 7 1.20 Day 8 0.80 Day 9 1.20 Day 10 1.30 Day 11 0.40 day 12 0.35 Day 13 0.30 Day 14 0.20 Day 15 0.10 Total 23.85

Despite the Marvel brand’s past success in India, the film has struggled due to superhero fatigue and the absence of Chris Evans as the titular superhero. While Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson had been a fan-favorite character, his transition to the lead role failed to generate adequate excitement. Mixed reviews from Western critics further impacted the film’s appeal, with many Indian viewers agreeing that the political themes of the offering overshadowed the superhero action sequences.

Compounding its struggles, Captain America: Brave New World faced tough competition from Chhaava, the Vicky Kaushal starrer that has captured the audience's attention with its regional, cultural, and patriotic appeal.

For the uninitiated, the Julius Onah directorial follows Mackie’s Sam Wilson as he takes on the mantle of Captain America while navigating global tensions and hidden conspiracies. The ensemble cast includes Harrison Ford as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, and Shira Haas as Sabra.

With no major boost expected in the coming days, Captain America: Brave New World is poised to conclude its India run without making a significant mark. The film’s performance underscores the changing preferences of Indian audiences, who are becoming more selective about premium Hollywood offerings. Whether future MCU projects can reignite interest in the franchise remains to be seen.